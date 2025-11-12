Ja Morant has another harrowing night, this one in the Mecca

There was a time, not long ago, when Ja Morant seemed born for stages like this.

The former No. 2 pick, with the electric hops and the fantastic finishes was one of the better point guards in the NBA for a bit, but hasn't looked the part this season. That struggle continued Tuesday in New York, in the World's Most Famous Arena, in a loss to the New York Knicks.

Morant's outing was replete again with careless playmaking, errant shot-taking and inadequate defense, ad the Grizzlies slipped to 4-8 on the season, 0-8 against teams with winning records. The final score was 133-120, but it was that close only after a late Grizzlies rally that fell well short.

Ja Morant has seven turnovers in 14 minutes. This is remarkable to watch. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) November 12, 2025

Morant finished 4 of 14 from the floor, including 2 of 8 from inside the arc, which once was his specialty. He finished with eight turnovers and was a minus-16, his statline saved only by making all six of his free throws. He's now shooting under 35 percent for the season overall. He does not look anything like the confident, electric guard he was not that long ago.

Tuesday, there were a chorus of Knicks media members commenting on social media about Morant's disappointing performance.

If I’m Memphis, I’m trading Ja Morant sooner rather than later.



Hope another team believes in the upside he showcased early in his career. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 12, 2025

All of this, of course, comes in the context of reports that teams -- Minnesota mentioned most recently -- that are inquiring about Morant's availability, should the Grizzlies choose to move him and start over. But it would seem that his value has never been lower.

Surely, the New York media will have plenty of questions for Morant after the game, and it will be interesting to hear the answers. He hasn't held back of late, even when asked about his lack of "joy."

Ja Morant in the 5 past games:



16 PTS - 4/14 FG

11 PTS - 3/18 FG

21 PTS - 7/20 FG

17 PTS - 6/19 FG

18 PTS - 5/16 FG



What’s going on??? (via @realapp) pic.twitter.com/Lq46SdChoK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 12, 2025

The question for possible suitors is whether his decline of late is due to dissatisfaction with the coaching staff and its offensive system, or something related to the litany of physical ailments he's had since entering the NBA. He was never an elite range shooter, but the bounce and the flair aren't there anymore either.

Whatever the issue, as long as he's in Grizzlies' gear, he needs to turn it around quickly for them to salvage their season.

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES COVERAGE