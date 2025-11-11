Ja Morant trade rumors set to intensify as Memphis Grizzlies hit the road

Because the Memphis Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for their last scheduled road game in Toronto, he’s only played in two opposing arenas this season.

Because Morant’s displeasure with how he’s been utilized came after the loss to the Lakers on Oct. 31, he wasn’t bombarded with questions about how he feels about Memphis by media in other cities. That changes in New York City on Tuesday night, followed by a stop in Boston.

It’s safe to assume that Morant will have a platform to air any grievances if he so chooses. So far, he's just promoted the kicks he plans to wear in his lone scheduled visit to Madison Square Garden on the season.

It remains to be seen if he’ll throw new head coach Tuomas Iisalo under the bus, Morant has stressed that his relationship with Grizzlies’ leadership is fine. His comments on it can be deemed a little passive aggressive, but he can’t be accused of fanning flames when Memphis media asks if something is on fire. His response to whether things are fine was something along the lines of “they told you that, right?”

One matter Morant hasn’t pulled any punches about is the lack of whistles he’s getting.

“I’m getting no foul calls. Y’all had a whole spiel about running in there careless and getting hurt,” Morant told the Memphis Commercial Appeal when asked about his numbers on drives to the rim being down. “So what’s now? That’s what y’all want me to go back doing? Let’s end that convo right there.”

Morant is obviously not thrilled with how his seventh NBA season is going, but frustrations still haven’t bubbled over. They’re simply simmering. This trip could see them reach a boiling point.

Former players with media platforms like Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Garnett and Kendrick Perkins have all formed opinions that Morant should leave Memphis and demand a trade. Although New York, Boston, Cleveland and San Antonio, the four stops on this trip, aren’t rumored destinations, we’re going to hear more on this matter off the floor than we have to date.

What Morant ends up conveying may ultimately hinge on how things go for his team on the floor in games where the Grizzlies will be underdogs each time out. The Celtics game, on paper, is the most winnable, but comes as the second of a back-to-back. Entering Tuesday's action, the Knicks are 6-0 at home, the Spurs are 5-0, and the Cavs are 4-1. Boston is 2-3.

The Grizzlies are 1-1 in road games with Morant in place and saw him have his only strong performance from beyond the arc (3-for-8) in a 114-113 win in Phoenix on Oct. 29. Morant has shot a combined 5-for-46 (10.9 percent) on 3-pointers over his other nine games.

Seeing how Morant handles the pressures of being on the road, when center Zach Edey can get back in the lineup, and how Iisalo handles the first extended road trip of the season are themes to watch over the next week. Iisalo actually swept the only roadie of three or more games since being promoted to replace Taylor Jenkins on March 28, winning games in Miami, Detroit and Charlotte from April 3-8 last season.

Odds are pretty good that this trip isn’t likely to go as smoothly.

