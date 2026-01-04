Jaren Jackson Jr. might be the key to Memphis Grizzlies' success

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. didn't have the greatest start to a season.

He's still trying to pick up the pieces from his low start, averaging just 18.6 points per game so far this season, which is far lower than what we've seen from him in the past. He is averaging close to 4 points less than he did in the past two seasons for the Grizzlies, so there was cause for concern. However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes is noticing an improvement in his game in recent weeks.

"Jaren Jackson Jr. didn't just forget how to play, but that seemed to be the case for the first several weeks of the season. An early return from offseason turf toe surgery may have been the explanation for Jackson's struggles, which caused him to look nothing like the All-Star and All-Defensive performer he was in 2024-25," Hughes wrote.

"Midway through December, Jackson began to round into form. He was suddenly moving better defensively, he cracked the 30-point mark for the first time on Dec. 15 and went on a tear of 47.8 percent shooting from deep across seven games from Dec. 15 to Dec. 28.

"In other words, the Jackson we all came to know over the last handful of seasons is back. We'll see if any other formerly effective Grizzlies players, like Ja Morant, follow suit in 2026. He put up a season-high 40 points on Dec. 30 against the Sixers, a good way to close out the year."

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jackson bouncing back for Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are built with Jackson as one of their key pieces to the puzzle, so he needs to be playing at an optimal level in order for the team to succeed.

The first half of the Grizzlies season has been affected by injuries across the roster. Even though Jackson has been one of the healthier players on the team, not being able to play with his teammates has affected his play as well. The hope is that Jackson will continue to grow once everyone is healthy and in the rhythm.

Jackson and the Grizzlies are back in action tonight for a rematch against Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories