Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 4, 8:30 p.m. CST, Crypto.com Arena

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Spectrum SportsNet LA

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), ESPN LA 710 AM, 980 AM (California)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (15-19) and Los Angeles Lakers (21-11) meet for the third of three matchups this season, with the Lakers winning the first two, (the first in October, the second on Jan. 2). The Grizzlies are 41-71 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 25-31 in home games and 16-40 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

C Christian Koloko

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Marcus Smart

C DeAndre Ayton

F Jake LaRavia

F LeBron James

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Questionable - Calf

Santi Aldama: Questionable - Ankle

Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Knee

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

John Konchar: Out - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

LAKERS

Austin Reaves: Out - Calf

Rui Hachimura: Out - Calf

Gabe Vincent: Out - Back

Adou Thiero: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +6.5 (-114), Lakers -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +198, Lakers -240

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -106, under -114)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "We had a very clear game-plan that I thought we executed decently. Get the ball out of Doncic's hands and make other guys finish, only today, those guys shot with a great percentage. Not only that but they got into the mid-range, finished some tougher shots and got some offensive rebounds. Overall, shot quality was a little bit too high for the Lakers. I was happy that we were able to force some turnovers and generate some transition baskets."

