Memphis Grizzlies-Charlotte Hornets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Charlotte)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)



VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-26) and Charlotte Hornets (19-28) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Grizzlies won the season series in 2024-2025, (two of two), while the Hornets did the same thing in 2023-2024. The Grizzlies are 26-27 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 13-13 in home games and 13-14 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

C Moussa Diabate

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

HORNETS

Mason Plumlee: Out - Groin

KJ Simpson: Out - Hip

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +2 (-110), Hornets -2 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +112, Hornets -132

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo after the Grizzlies' loss to the Houston Rockets: "Him and Santi [Aldama] are tasked with bigger guys and different type of roles but they're doing a very admirable job of that and I think us being competitive against the best teams in the league is a testament to that."

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo on the Grizzlies losing the possession battle against the Pelicans: "Unnecessary, several of them. It is, like you said, very difficult to win when the other team dominates the possession game. We know that we're shorthanded, especially at the big spots. Got to come up with the rebounds and be able to be a little bit more disruptive but it really hurts when we're throwing the ball away because those possessions accumulate for the other team."

