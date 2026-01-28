Memphis Grizzlies-Charlotte Hornets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Charlotte)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-26) and Charlotte Hornets (19-28) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Grizzlies won the season series in 2024-2025, (two of two), while the Hornets did the same thing in 2023-2024. The Grizzlies are 26-27 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 13-13 in home games and 13-14 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cam Spencer
G Cedric Coward
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Kon Knueppel
C Moussa Diabate
F Brandon Miller
F Miles Bridges
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
HORNETS
Mason Plumlee: Out - Groin
KJ Simpson: Out - Hip
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +2 (-110), Hornets -2 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +112, Hornets -132
Total points scored: 230.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Head coach Tuomas Iisalo after the Grizzlies' loss to the Houston Rockets: "Him and Santi [Aldama] are tasked with bigger guys and different type of roles but they're doing a very admirable job of that and I think us being competitive against the best teams in the league is a testament to that."
Head coach Tuomas Iisalo on the Grizzlies losing the possession battle against the Pelicans: "Unnecessary, several of them. It is, like you said, very difficult to win when the other team dominates the possession game. We know that we're shorthanded, especially at the big spots. Got to come up with the rebounds and be able to be a little bit more disruptive but it really hurts when we're throwing the ball away because those possessions accumulate for the other team."
