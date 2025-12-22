Memphis Grizzlies-Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 22, 8:30 p.m. CST, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), 98.1 FM/640 AM (Oklahoma)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (13-15) and Oklahoma City Thunder (25-3) meet for the second of three matchups this season, with the Thunder winning the first early in November. The Grizzlies are 45-88 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 23-32 in home games and 22-56 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cedric Coward

G Cam Spencer

C Jaren Jackson Jr.

F Jaylen Wells

F Brandon Clarke

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Jalen Williams

C Isaiah Hartenstein

F Lugentz Dort

F Chet Holmgren

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Ja Morant: Out - Ankle

Vince Williams: Out - Knee

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

John Konchar: Out - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Javon Small: Out - Toe

GG Jackson: Out - G League

THUNDER

Chet Holmgren: Questionable - Back

Alex Caruso: Questionable - Finger

Aaron Wiggins: Questionable - Adductor

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Calf

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +16.5 (-110), Thunder -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +810, Thunder -1350

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on loss to Washington Wizards: "We didn't do the things that lead tow inning basketball today. No pace, no ball movement in the second half and then, on top of this, we allowed the other team to bully us and offenisve rebound. We've been one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the whole league, able to keep the possession game in our favor. Today I think they rebounded 41 or 42 percent of their misses which is, obviously, unsustainable.

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket