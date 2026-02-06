Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 6, 9:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), KUNP (Portland)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (20-29) and Portland Trail Blazers (23-28) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies having won the first in December. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-1, in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 49-60 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 26-29 in home games and 23-31 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Oliver-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

BLAZERS

G Jrue Holiday

G Shaedon Sharpe

C Donovan Clingan

F Toumani Camara

F Jerami Grant

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Questionable - Toe

Eric Gordon: Out - Trade

Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Trade

Taylor Hendricks: Available - Trade

Kyle Anderson: Available- Trade/Illness

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

BLAZERS

Deni Avdija: Doubtful - Back

Kris Murray: Out - Back

Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles

Matisse Thybulle: Out - Thumb/Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +7 (-108), Blazers -7 (-112)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +220, Blazers -270

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -106, under -(114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome on how they made it work with size disadvantage in win over Sacramento Kings: "Speed first, but also man, shoutout to Santi. His knee was bothering him and he did a great job, just battling with [Domantas] Sabonis all night. [Oliver-Maxence Prosper] did a great job playing the small-ball five. I mean, [Cedric Coward's] a great rebounder, everyone was just fighting today. Big plays from everybody across the board."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket