Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 6, 9:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), KUNP (Portland)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (20-29) and Portland Trail Blazers (23-28) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies having won the first in December. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-1, in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 49-60 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 26-29 in home games and 23-31 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cam Spencer
G Cedric Coward
C Oliver-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F GG Jackson
BLAZERS
G Jrue Holiday
G Shaedon Sharpe
C Donovan Clingan
F Toumani Camara
F Jerami Grant
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Questionable - Toe
Eric Gordon: Out - Trade
Walter Clayton Jr.: Available - Trade
Taylor Hendricks: Available - Trade
Kyle Anderson: Available- Trade/Illness
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
BLAZERS
Deni Avdija: Doubtful - Back
Kris Murray: Out - Back
Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles
Matisse Thybulle: Out - Thumb/Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +7 (-108), Blazers -7 (-112)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +220, Blazers -270
Total points scored: 235.5 (over -106, under -(114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome on how they made it work with size disadvantage in win over Sacramento Kings: "Speed first, but also man, shoutout to Santi. His knee was bothering him and he did a great job, just battling with [Domantas] Sabonis all night. [Oliver-Maxence Prosper] did a great job playing the small-ball five. I mean, [Cedric Coward's] a great rebounder, everyone was just fighting today. Big plays from everybody across the board."
MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES
Eyes Still on Him: What Ja Morant will the Grizzlies get now?
Now what? Ja Morant staying with Griz looks to be a burden
Grizzlies have a shocking amount of NBA draft picks
How the Memphis Grizzlies rebuild after Jaren Jackson Jr. trade
5 Winners, 2 Losers From Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. Blockbuster Trade
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.