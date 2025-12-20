Memphis Grizzlies-Washington Wizards Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 20, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Monumental Sports Network (Washington)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), 106.7 FM The Fan/1500 AM (Washington)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (13-14) and Washington Wizards (4-21) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams met twice in the 2024-2025 regular season, with the Grizzlies winning both. The Grizzlies are 33-24 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 24-5 in home games and 9-19 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cedric Coward
G Jaylen Wells
C Jaren Jackson Jr.
F Brandon Clarke
F Santi Aldama
WIZARDS
G Bub Carrington
G CJ McCollum
C Alex Sarr
F Bilal Coulibaly
F Kyshawn George
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Ankle
Vince Williams: Out - Knee
John Konchar: Out - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Javon Small: Out - Toe
GG Jackson: Out - G League
WIZARDS
Khris Middleton: Questionable - Knee
Malaki Branham: Questionable - Thumb
Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -11.5 (-106), Wizards +11.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -480, Wizards +370
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "I would just say it's natural progress because of how the guys were working on the daily basis. When we had difficulties early in the season, we had some losses. Everybody took a hard look at what we could do better, then we just walked in and started working on it. The difficulty was that there was a lot of instability in terms of who was in the games, who was not in the games, and then guys got thrown into bigger roles, but also roles they hadn't played before in their careers and that takes time."
