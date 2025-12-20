Memphis Grizzlies-Washington Wizards Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 20, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Monumental Sports Network (Washington)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), 106.7 FM The Fan/1500 AM (Washington)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (13-14) and Washington Wizards (4-21) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams met twice in the 2024-2025 regular season, with the Grizzlies winning both. The Grizzlies are 33-24 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 24-5 in home games and 9-19 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cedric Coward

G Jaylen Wells

C Jaren Jackson Jr.

F Brandon Clarke

F Santi Aldama

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G CJ McCollum

C Alex Sarr

F Bilal Coulibaly

F Kyshawn George

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Ankle

Vince Williams: Out - Knee

John Konchar: Out - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Javon Small: Out - Toe

GG Jackson: Out - G League

WIZARDS

Khris Middleton: Questionable - Knee

Malaki Branham: Questionable - Thumb

Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -11.5 (-106), Wizards +11.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -480, Wizards +370

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "I would just say it's natural progress because of how the guys were working on the daily basis. When we had difficulties early in the season, we had some losses. Everybody took a hard look at what we could do better, then we just walked in and started working on it. The difficulty was that there was a lot of instability in terms of who was in the games, who was not in the games, and then guys got thrown into bigger roles, but also roles they hadn't played before in their careers and that takes time."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket