Memphis holds its breath for news on Zach Edey's injury status after head knock

The Grizzlies have dealt with nothing but adversity in 2025-26, getting very little positive momentum to draw upon. After finally stringing together consecutive wins for the first time all season, a dreadful turn of events played buzzkill to open the week as Zach Edey left Memphis’ 125-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets with a first-quarter head injury.

There hasn’t been an update on Edey’s status for Wednesday’s visit to New Orleans as of the NBA's 1:30 CT Injury Report, but the expectation is that Memphis will err on the side of caution if any concussion-like symptoms are in play.

Edey missed the first 13 games of the season as he recovered from offseason left ankle surgery. The Grizzlies opened 4-9, but had gone 2-2 with the 7-foot-4 center playing a significant role in the team’s improvement in averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks.

Edey appeared to be hurt early after catching an inadvertent knock from Nikola Jokic in the post, played a few more minutes and then exited, never to return. Edey opened the game with an impressive back-to-the-basket finish on the three-time MVP.

Zach Edey in the post vs. Jokic pic.twitter.com/7muFNlZjo2 — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 25, 2025

Those were his only two points in addition to a rebound in 5:41. Jock Landale got extended minutes in his absence, leading Memphis with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The hope is that any absence going forward is precautionary in nature and doesn’t cost Edey, a two-time National College Player of the Year at Purdue, significant time. Landale, who started the first 13 games, is likely to return to the first five until Edey returns. Despite helping keep Memphis afloat against Denver on Monday with his offense, the Grizzlies lamented their second-year center’s absence.

“You guys understand, when he (Edey) came back, how much better our team got defensively, on the rebounding end, even the offensive end,” Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo said post-game. “His roles are gravitating guys inside, so we’re getting easier shots on the outside. It was a huge loss.”

Edey is 9-for-10 from the field in Memphis wins this season and made the difference in this past weekend’s victory at Dallas with four blocked shots, matching his regular-season career-high. He swatted seven in Game 4 against Oklahoma City in last season’s first round and continues to improve, so the Grizzlies can only hope he can get back out there to continue contributing and gaining experience.

It doesn’t help that Memphis is going on the road, following up Wednesday’s game at the Pelicans with stops at the L.A. Clippers, Sacramento and San Antonio.

