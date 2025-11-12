Has anyone noticed the trend of bounce-back performances in the NBA after a team gets embarrassed? The Memphis Grizzlies just got pantsed in the first half of Tuesday’s game in New York and eventually lost 133-120, but they have a path to redemption on the second night of a back-to-back in Boston against the Celtics.

The hosts may have the advantage of the crowd, but they could experience some fatigue after playing in Philadelphia on Tuesday in a two-point loss.

Gang Green has won five of their last 10 outings, is fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.04) and is the second slowest team in the league. The Grizzlies have a 1-3 record on the road and are going into this game after suffering two-straight losses. Here is what you need to know:

Key in on Jaylen Brown and Anfernee Simons

Brown is quietly having the best offensive season of his career, logging 27.7 points on a 56.6 effective field goal percentage, and getting to the line 6.1 times, which is a career high. Most of his attempts come when he takes between three and six dribbles (8.6), indicating he is their best downhill threat. Players guarding the corner need to stay in their lane, and let the low man handle him as help because Brown will pick them apart. But his weakness is that his left hand isn’t as strong at dribbling, so he can be pick-potted.

Simons takes the most shots off Boston’s bench(12.5), and he is an ignitable weapon who can swing the game quickly. He shoots 40.9 percent from deep on 7.3 attempts. Leaving him in drop coverage is a huge mistake, and instead, he needs to be hounded over screens when on-ball, locked and trailed well, plus denied the opportunity to walk into easy treys. The Orlando Magic are one of his latest victims of his five first-half 3-pointers on Sunday.

Boston’s preferred spots

The Celtics are 23rd in the NBA in drives to the hoop, and they are 29th in shot attempts at the rim, plus 23rd in attempts in the paint non-restricted area. They prefer to expose defenses by working at mid-range and above the break. Point-of-attack of attack coverage must be strong so that help defenders aren’t shading too much inside the paint, uncovering the weak side. This will be a challenge as the Celtics are a good screening team, and number one in the NBA in screen assists.

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Memphis’ ball movement must be sharp

The Celtics deploy the seventh-rated half-court defense, allowing 92.7 points per 100 plays, per Cleaning the Glass. Their schemes have success against predictable offenses as they help quickly. Memphis must understand that, as Phil Jackson said, the pass is faster than the bounce.

Boston also managedsto hold opponents to a 52.6 EFG percentage, yet their weakness is that they foul a lot when guarding, allowing opponents 28.4 free throw attempts per game.

Ja Morant needs to step up

The Grizzlies will likely turn into pelts if Morant has another first half, turning it over seven times. They need him to bend Boston's defense with his speed so he can find shooters and cutters. And it wouldn't hurt if he remembered how much of a force he is a close range.

