The Memphis Grizzlies are at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks.

To learn more about the Grizzlies' next opponent, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Jayesh Pagar.

How much has head coach Mike Brown changed things?

It's been significant. Brown brought a faster, more free-flowing offensive system from Sacramento while maintaining strong defensive principles. The ball movement has improved drastically, guys like Bridges and Anunoby are more aggressive, and the team trusts his adjustments. You can see it in how they execute in close games.

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown coaches against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What's the secret behind the Knicks' success on their four-game win streak?

Honestly, it's been the home court advantage. The Knicks are perfect at MSG, and the home crowd has been a huge factor. Mike Brown has this team playing with better ball movement and defensive intensity. Towns has been dominant with his double-doubles, and the confidence is growing. They're taking care of business against the teams they should beat.

What’s one thing people should know about the Knicks that cannot be found in a box score?

The belief and chemistry in the locker room. Karl-Anthony Towns mentioned how connected this group is, and Mike Brown has made communication a priority since taking over. You see it in how they play for each other and celebrate wins together. That trust doesn't show up in stats, but it's real.

If the Knicks were to lose to the Grizzlies, what would be the reason why?

It's highly unlikely, but the only scenario would be Ja Morant overcoming his struggles and rediscovering the joy he's lost this season. He's been feuding with his coach and shooting career lows. The other concern is if injuries pile up. Mitchell Robinson is managing his ankle issues, and if more guys go down, Memphis could capitalize.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Knicks 128, Grizzlies 104. Memphis is struggling at 4-7, and Morant's shooting has been awful all season. At Madison Square Garden, we'll establish our tempo early with Brunson orchestrating and Towns dominating inside. Our defensive versatility will frustrate Memphis, and the crowd will be a factor. This should be a comfortable win to keep the home streak alive.

