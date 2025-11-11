More frontcourt help on the way, with a delay, for Grizzlies

There's been a lot of conversation about the Memphis Grizzlies' backcourt, as they've scuffled to a 4-7 start, whether it's Ja Morant's displeasure or Desmond Bane's absence.

But the team may be getting some boosts in the frontcourt soon.

Second-year center Zach Edey is scheduled to play for the first time this season sometime on the current road trip, with more information on that forthcoming.

And now there's news on backup forward Brandon Clarke, who had a knee scope.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/Qx5zYzfZOy — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 11, 2025

If Clarke "ramps up" his rehabilitation in six to nine weeks, that puts his return around the start of the new year. Memphis can use him. In his six seasons, many marked by injuries, Clarke has still managed to average 10.2 points per game on better than 60 percent shooting. Last season, he averaged 18.9 minutes, and he can provide some additional relief for Jaren Jackson, Jr., and Edey, when the latter is back. Clarke doesn't stretch the floor, and he hasn't improved as some hoped since a strong rookie season, but he's reliable offensively in many ways and Memphis can use the bench punch.

Jock Landale and Santi Aldama have been averaging 25 minutes apiece in the absence of Edey and Clarke, but those figures are likely to decrease if the Grizzlies get fully healthy.

Memphis must get some bodies, and confidence, back soon. The Grizzlies can't afford to slip much more in the tough Western Conference.

