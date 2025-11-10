Update: Memphis Grizzlies likely to get back huge piece during road trip
Although the Memphis Grizzlies looked better over the weekend in defeating the Dallas Mavericks and leading the defending champion OKC Thunder by double-digits into the second half, they didn’t get a chance to see how elite rim protection can change their fortunes.
Zach Edey, coming off offseason ankle surgery, sat out both contests but is growing ever closer to returning to action. Look for him to be inserted into the starting lineup once he’s ready, which barring a setback, is likely to be during their upcoming road trip.
The best thing about Memphis' three-game roadie, which will see media in Boston, Cleveland and San Antonio converge to get the latest Ja Morant news, is how nicely spaced out it is. A team that badly needs to come together will play at the Celtics on Wednesday, the Cavs on Saturday, and the Spurs on Nov. 18. If he fails to debut at TD Garden, Edey should see his first action against All-Star Evan Mobley or fellow giant Victor Wembanyama.
Edey spent last week practicing with the G League’s Memphis Hustle and is in line to make his 2025-26 debut after being listed as 'out' on the weekend's injury reports. The 7-foot-4 center is a game-changer for the Grizzlies, and frontcourt partner Jaren Jackson Jr. is eagerly awaiting his return.
“He’ll draw a lot of attention defensively, and that’ll let me do more on the weak side and pick my spots,” Jackson Jr. told the Memphis Flyer. “He’s going to take up space, and that helps all of us. It lets me move more freely and not always have to fight for position against double teams. When he’s down there, teams can’t load up the same way.”
Head coach Tuomas Iisalo will have another key piece at his disposal as he continues to experiment with combinations. Memphis has been pleased with Edey’s recovery since going under the knife in June, monitoring a rehab process that intensified through training camp and the preseason.
“Last year, he was one of the biggest drivers of rebounding on both ends - not just for us, but in the whole league,” Iisalo said via Grind City Media. “He looks really good in workouts… and he’ll be a very important addition when he comes back.”
Grizzlies badly miss Edey's rim protection
Jock Landale has started every game for Memphis at center this season, shooting 58.7 percent while averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, but he’s nowhere near the rim protector Edey proved he can be in his first season. The Grizzlies rank among the bottom of the league in scoring defense, opposing field goal percentage, defensive rating and points in the paint allowed.
Edey was named to the All-Rookie First Team, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while making 55 starts. The two-time National college player of the year alleviated all concerns that the speed of the NBA would be too much for him with an excellent debut campaign. He was one of the most efficient pick-and-roll players in the NBA and should flourish in Iisalo’s pick-and-roll heavy system whether Ja Morant remains in place to run the show or the Grizzlies move in another direction.
Edey’s last action came in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who he terrorized for eight points, eight rebounds and seven blocks despite fouling out. He was instrumental in getting the Grizzlies past the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in round finale, finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds to help his team advance.
The biggest surprise from Edey’s rookie campaign was his proficiency from 3-point range, something he’ll look to continue expanding on as his career unfolds. Edey finished 18-for-52 from beyond the arc in his first pro season after taking just two attempts during his entire four-year college career at Purdue. Teams are going to leave him open on the perimeter, so if he’s going to aid in Memphis’ spacing when he’s not parked in the paint, he’s going to have to consistently punish defenses that dare him to shoot.
With Jackson looking to settle in following a slow start, Santi Aldama capable of spreading the floor off the bench, and Landale likely to fall back into the backup role he was expected to fill when signed, the Grizzlies are going to be in much better shape up front than they’ve been through the first 11 games of the regular season.
It’s likely that Edey will carry a minutes restriction over the first few games to ensure his stamina holds up and his ankle can handle the burden of getting back to action, but that has yet to be confirmed.
