Miami Heat may be best fit to help Ja Morant recapture his 'joy'
Following Monday’s loss to Detroit, Ja Morant was asked about his “joy,” a Jimmy Butler-inspired question whose meaning Miami Heat fans don’t need any help understanding.
Returning from a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, Morant responded “no” when asked by the Memphis Commercial Appeal if he had his usual “joy” just yet. Asked what can be done to get it back, the two-time All-Star guard replied, “we’ll see.”
No one specifically asked how the place that sucked Butler’s joy out of him might serve to potentially rejuvenate Morant, but the Miami Heat should be having those conversations at the highest levels. Given that the team’s leadership has already explored how to improve over the last year-plus as a disgruntled Butler sought a change of scenery, envisioning how Morant would fit in South Florida isn’t likely to be a new concept.
Butler’s exit being as acrimonious as it was also shouldn’t factor in, even though some will openly wonder why the Heat would entertain importing another potential headache. Having finally moved Butler to the Golden State Warriors in February following months spent trying to repair their relationship, Miami has finally cleared a period where it felt shackled.
Still, if you have to ask why the Heat would be interested, you’re not familiar with Morant’s game. When he’s right, healthy and motivated, he ranks among the NBA’s most dynamic guards. While Bam Adebayo is steady as a captain and enjoying a fabulous start to the season, he’ll never pack houses like the Grizzlies’ guard. Few players can even compare to having Ja’s juice.
The scars from the Butler fiasco are still fresh, but this isn't dating we're discussing. When a difference-maker like Morant becomes available, you don't stress over the past. You dive right back in optimistically and hope for the best.
Exploring Morant move a must for Miami
Given that, like Butler, it appears Morant’s current relationship is irreparable and headed towards divorce, Miami must explore what it might take to make him its next franchise star. Signed through 2027-28 on a five-year, $197.2 million contract, he’s not cheap, but the Heat do have the pieces to pry him from Memphis and the long-term room since they seem to have reneged on a long-term commitment to All-Star Tyler Herro.
Would it be a gamble? What in this life isn’t? Morant has gone out of his way to sabotage a career filled with promise only a few years ago. He was in every “future face of the NBA” conversation before behaving like a jerk on social media and was disciplined, but nothing he’s done can be deemed irredeemable.
Having just turned 26 years old in August, Morant still has a number of years in front of him where he can take advantage of his elite athleticism and instincts. He’s a playmaker who can excel when it matters most, as the Heat witnessed first-hand on April 3 when he beat them on a buzzer-beater, finishing with 30 points.
Slow start shouldn't be indictment of former All-Star
Talk of him being washed after a slow start is drivel. It’s nonsensical to say Morant is not as explosive because a shoulder injury has altered his philosophy on in-game dunking. Opening the season on a 5-for-36 run from 3-point range has allowed noise from the naysayers to grow louder. He had 18 points and 10 assists in a season-high 35 minutes on Monday against the Pistons, but turned the ball over five times. The former No. 2 overall pick isn’t playing well and is still averaging over 20 points and seven assists per game. If he gets his “joy” back, someone will be getting a steal.
Morant being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team? The Heat know all about that. Halt the red flag talk though. This type of talent becomes available only when things go south elsewhere.
The Heat also know first-hand you don’t get someone capable of becoming the face of your franchise unless extenuating circumstances come into play. Situations like the one that allowed Mavericks GM Nico Harrison to move Luka Doncic to the Lakers don’t play out often.
Morant was unhappy with former coach Taylor Jenkins and seems even less enamored with successor Tuomas Iisalo. It’s obvious he’d welcome a change of scenery. Miami won’t allow an unexpected hot start to cloud its thinking on a long-term vision.
Harmony is currently being enjoyed on the heels of a 120-119 upset victory against the Clippers that moved Miami to 4-3 less than 10 percent of the way into the season. It entered Tuesday atop the Southeast Division as the only team with a winning record before closing out its longest road trip until January in Denver on Wednesday. As nice as this start has been, the Heat still have the feel of a .500 team. They’ve still been an underdog in six of seven games. They’re not a championship contender.
Pat Riley has always been a winner and recognizes that trait. Morant is a competitor, which is why his current lack of intensity is so glaring. An unwavering belief in Erik Spoelstra’s ability to get the most out of his players also comes into play here.
Just because Butler “lost his joy” with the Heat doesn’t mean it isn’t the ideal place for Morant to rediscover his passion.
