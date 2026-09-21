The Memphis Grizzlies' group of forwards might have the most upside of any position group on the roster.

Headlined by rookie No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, there are also players with untapped upside like Cedric Coward, GG Jackson and rookie No. 21 pick Karim Lopez.

Here is a look at what to expect from each forward currently on the team.

Cameron Boozer

The 2025-26 National Player of the Year in college basketball is projected to make a major impact as soon as he steps on the court. Boozer is a favorite for Rookie of the Year along with Washington Wizards No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, Utah Jazz No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson and Chicago Bulls No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson.

Cam Boozer may not be the most vertically explosive, but his first step, balance, strength, & movement efficiency are excellent.



Can shoot, has elite feel, touch, & decision making, a winner at every level, and all-time great advanced metrics. Superstar. pic.twitter.com/lDsZboHWTc — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) May 13, 2026

Boozer's playstyle should complement Zach Edey well, creating one of the NBA's best rebounding frontcourts. Another player on this list will also heavily contribute on the glass. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo also has reason to be excited about Boozer's playmaking ability. The more the season goes on, expect the Grizzlies to tap into the 6-9 forward as an offensive hub.

Cedric Coward

Coward is coming off a successful rookie season that earned him First Team All-Rookie honors. The 23-year-old has a chance to be the Grizzlies' best two-way player. His height and wingspan combination (6-5, 7-2) are elite measurables for an NBA wing defender. Coward is also a terrific rebounder for his position.

Excited for year 2 Cedric Coward...



7'2.5 Wingspan, efficient rim finisher, pretty shooting form that is liable to produce a leap in accuracy next year. positional rebounder. Weak side rim pro. Imagining Coward x Boozer x Edey frontcourt and going numb.pic.twitter.com/oAzfRrLkGz — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) June 20, 2026

Coward shot just 33.8 percent from three as a rookie, but that number should rise this season. His shot mechanics are smooth, and he has always been an efficient player going back to college. The key for Coward this season will be how comfortable he is with the ball in his hands. If he wants to get where he likely wants to be as a player, he will have to create on-ball more.

Jaylen Wells

Wells is a player who is potentially undervalued at this point. Over two seasons, he has averaged 11.4 points per game, shooting 35.3 percent from three. He also gets tough assignments defensively most nights.

The main gripe with Wells is his lack of elite athleticism and the fact that he is somewhat of a "boring" player. While that may be true, a productive two-way wing that Memphis used a second-round pick to get is not a bad asset to have by any means.

Wells will be battling with Jerami Grant for the starting SF position during training camp. Even if he is not in the starting five, he will have a major role off the bench.

Jerami Grant

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grant was acquired in the Ja Morant trade back in June, and the veteran is projected to be a mainstay in the Grizzlies' rotation. He is by far the oldest player on the team at 32, but he is expected to be one of the leading scorers.

He averaged 18.6 points per game in Portland last season and has been around that mark in five different seasons. While the contract ($34 million in 2026-27) is not great, Grant provides a veteran presence on a team that is back to a full rebuild.

GG Jackson

Apr 3, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) shoots for three during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson is still only 21-years-old heading into his fourth NBA season. He has shown flashes of rare scoring ability combined with a long 6-9 frame. The problem is Jackson has yet to provide value in a meaningful setting.

Most of his production has come in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons, when Memphis was dealing with injuries and presumably tanking. Jackson is entering the final season of his contract, so there is no better time for him to show he can contribute in a winning situation.

Karim Lopez

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twenty first pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Mexican forward Karim Lopez after he was selected by the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Grizzlies traded back twice from the No. 16 pick and selected Lopez at No. 21 in this year's draft. The 19-year-old projects to be a versatile swingman capable of playing the three and the four.

Lopez is likely still figuring out what his role will be in the NBA, both right away and long-term. However, the thing that sticks out right now is his motor and toughness. He has been a guy that plays extremely hard and uses his size and strength to his advantage.

Right now, Lopez is not a penciled-in rotation piece, but he has every opportunity to carve out a role by the end of the season.

Taylor Hendricks

Hendricks came over from Utah in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade and was somewhat of a pleasant surprise in 26 games for Memphis. He averaged 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

At still just 22-years-old, he projects as a young depth piece at the four spot.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Prosper had his team option picked up this past summer, and he certainly earned it last season. He arguably plays harder than anyone else on the team, and if the 40.5 three-point percentage is close to real, Prosper could be a real three-and-D piece.

Kris Murray

Murray came from Portland with Grant in the Morant deal. He has an uphill battle to make the roster.

Micah Peavy

Peavy was recently acquired from New Orleans along with Jordan Hawkins. His chances of making the team might not be as steep as Murray's, but it definitely is not safe to pencil him in to the opening-night roster.