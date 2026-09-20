Media Day is quickly approaching, so get ready to hear the most bold and outrageous answers of the year. It’s a wonderful time of hope before the storm, so listening or watching live shouldn’t disappoint.

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off an awful season in 2025-26, winning just 25 games, and the fans are hungry for a decent team. A new era has started, but this is still phase one of building Rome.

Preseason starts on Oct. 3 and that will be the first time to get eyeballs on the sqaud. More important than the result of those games is seeing how fluid the offensive sets are running and how potent the schemes are. This should also be a time for the coaches to experiment with some unorthodox rotations.

Still, even for a team that does not have much expectations in 2026-27, there are still some pressing questions heading into media day/training camp. Let's review.

Dec 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) passes the ball to forward Cedric Coward (23) as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is the team’s identity now?

Aside from playing fast, what are they going to do well? Keep in mind that last year, the Grizzlies weren’t that effective in transition, scoring 1.07 points per possession, and they were the 27-the ranked defense in the NBA and not all of that could be attributed to injuries. Drastically improving on defense in 2026-27 would mean they are moving in the right direction, but it’s harder to do that when playing quicker. The pace shouldn’t be a deal breaker, and hopefully media day offers more clarity on that.

One way they would instantly upgrade the defense is by improving their help, so they don't unnecessarily shade away from the 3-point line.

How is Zach Edey moving?

It’s been frustrating for fans, catching a glimpse of one of the most talented players on the team only for injuries to have held him back. Zach Edey had a second surgery on his left ankle earlier this year and it’s a bit concerning, considering the history of big men never being the same after ailments in the lower body.

The team expects him to make a full recovery and goodness willing. He still has lots to work on, like diversifying his post moves, but the team’s power rotation could be better than outsiders expect, especially if Edey is back to putting consistent pressure on the rim. His size at 7’ 4 also adds a significant intimidation factor when opponents try to break into the lane.

Mar 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who wins out in the guard room?

The guard room is packed and after Cedric Coward, it’s unclear in what direction coach Tuomas lisalo will go. The team has vets in Ty Jerome, who is age 29, and D’Angelo Russell, who is 30. Even with the youth movement, they can’t be underestimated as they are likely already looking ahead at their next paydays, which would be significantly affected if they were on the lower end of the rotation. For reference, Jerome has a player option in 2027-28, making $9.6 million that year, per Spotrac, and Russell, who is pocketing $5.9 million, is a free agent after this season.

It won’t be a surprise if the most competitive position battles in camp are at guard.

Do they have the guy?

Aside from having a strong rebounding and defensive presence, a team needs a real 1A player, or they won't win a championship. The Grizzlies have a stable of young talent, but not everyone who turns into an All-Star becomes that guy. One of the ways to identify that player is seeing who rises to the occasion against the top competition, and seeing who takes over late in fourth quarter of a close game while catching the other team's schemes. At that point in time, physical and mental fatigue sets in and the special players step up.