The Grizzles are off to a sizzling start and so is their #3 overall pick Cameron Boozer from Duke. The team is 9-4 with the rookie carrying a heavy burden playing 32.3 minutes per game.

He currently sits number 3 on the NBA rookie ladder behind only Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg and Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. -- but unlike the latter, who is stuck in a bad situation, his play is leading to winning.

THE STATS

Boozer is 5th in rookie scoring with 15.9 points per game. He leads all rookies in rebounding with 9.8 per game. The next closest person is Yaxel Lendeborg with 7.4 which is impressive since they spend more time on the wing than in the paint as traditional bigs. Cam is 8th among rookies in offensive rebounding.

The biggest surprise to most casual observers are that he is 2nd among rookies in assists but his draft evaluation told a different story. This is his best skill. The instant processing and ability to be a hub offensively.

Cameron is 2nd among all rookies in turnovers per game as well with 3.3 per game. He is going to need to clean this among other things up moving forward if he wants to make noise in the playoffs.

He has struggled as the draft evaluation I did suggest he would be due to his lack of vertical athleticism. He is currently shooting 36.6% from the field and 29% from deep. This inefficiency is expected of a rookie, but can he contribute to play off basketball this season?

Top 10 rookies by net rating. Rankings shown are relative overall league.



* Minimum 70% of team's games, 15 MPG, low leverage removed. pic.twitter.com/QNnYzqc7yJ — hoopsjunkie.io (@hoopsjunkie_io) November 16, 2026

REGULAR SEASON

He has contributed to the Grizzlies best scoring lineups this season. The line up of Ty Jerome, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward and Cam have been their best scoring line up that has played 8 games together and averaged 29.5 points per game.

Their next best scoring lineup just subs out Edey for Isiah Stewart and produces 25.5 points per game. He also is in their best lineups that rack up assists and that speaks to his ability to instantly process information and know exactly where his teammates are.

He has been the best rookie in net rating so far this season with a +6.4 differential. It speaks to his lineup versatility and ability to be a hub for this up-and-coming young team.

THE OFFSEASON

Cam needs to really work on his footwork in the low post. He will never overwhelm his opponents with athleticism and will need to find a go to move to make defenses pay down low.

He can also continue to work on his foot speed. He may never be a top tier vertical athlete, but he can continue to hone his ability to have a quicker burst. Leverage his tools to maximize his efficiency.