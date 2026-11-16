Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

Two of the top three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft are set to face off on Monday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies and No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer hit the road to play No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and the Washington Wizards.

Washington got off to a decent start, but it is coming off a blowout loss against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Wizards are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have lost seven in a row heading into Monday’s contest.

The Washington offense has not been nearly as good as expected, even with Anthony Davis and Trae Young playing in the 2026-27 season. Meanwhile the Grizzlies are a perfect 6-0 on the road and they’re off to a 9-4 start this season.

Boozer has played well – despite some shooting struggles – but the real star has been Ty Jerome (out of this game), who is averaging over 25 points per game.

Oddsmakers have set the Grizzlies as favorites in this matchup, but how should we bet on it?

I’m targeting a player prop and a side for this battle between two young teams on Monday.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies -3.5 (-110)

Wizards +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: -161

Wizards: +136

Total

232.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Grizzlies vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, DAZN (MEM), NBA League Pass

Grizzlies record: 9-4

Wizards record: 4-10

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Injury Report

Grizzlies Injury Report

Zach Edey – questionable

Ty Jerome – out

GG Jackson – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Quinten Post – questionable

Isaiah Stewart – questionable

Richie Saunders – out

Wizards Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-132)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Boozer is a great prop target against Washington:

Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game in the 2026-27 season, and he’s looking at a favorable matchup against the Wizards.

Washington is just 29th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in rebound percentage, so the Grizzlies (third in rebound percentage) should control the glass on Monday.

Boozer is averaging over 16 rebound chances per game, and he could have an even bigger role on the boards with Zach Edey (questionable), Isaiah Stewart (questionable) and Quinten Post (questionable) all on the injury report.

In his 13 games this season, Boozer has nine or more boards in nine of them and 10 or more rebounds in seven of them. He’s also picked up at least seven boards in 12 of his 13 games.

There is a clear floor with Boozer this season, and he should be able to clear the glass against a Washington team playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

There’s a chance Washington will be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back, and there’s just no way I can take this Wizards team to snap this losing streak right now.

Washington ranks 24th in the league in net rating, 25th in offensive rating and 25th in defensive rating after getting torched by Houston on Sunday, and it hasn’t won a game since Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have yet to lose on the road and are one of the best teams in the league against the spread.

Memphis lacks a true No. 1 start, yet it has the fifth-best net rating in the NBA. I’ll gladly take the Grizzlies to win this game outright, and I don’t mind bettors that want a more favorable price laying the 3.5 points.

The Wizards are a bad team so far this season, and it’s possible they look to move on from Anthony Davis to get something out of what is already looking like a lost season.

Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-161 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .