Pippen Jr. & Post's status for Grizzlies-Pacers: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN, WATN ABC24 (Memphis), CBS4 Indianapolis, DAZN (Indiana)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (6-1) and Indiana Pacers (2-6) meet for the first of two matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0.

The Grizzlies are 26-34 all-time in the regular season against the Pacers, including 18-13 at home and 8-21 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 135-134, loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pacers were slated to come back with a new and improved team with Tyrese Haliburton back from a torn achilles and Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre replacing Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, but have gotten off to a very unhealthy start to the season, injury-wise.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5 (-115), Pacers +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -230, Pacers +190

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome on what they can take away from loss to Pelicans: "I think just the possession game. We got to rebound the basketball, trim down some turnovers. They got 10 more shots than us, we lose by a possession so I think that's where we start immediately. Just came out sluggish in the first half on the boards, in the gaps, transition defense a little bit."

"The minute we start to think like 'We won a few, we can relax a little bit', we're not going to beat anybody doing that."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Pascal Siakam

F Jarace Walker

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

Quinten Post: Questionable - Ankle

Javon Small: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Available - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Available - (Two-Way)

PACERS

Ivica Zubac: Questionable - Ankle

Kelly Oubre: Questionable - Knee

Obi Toppin: Questionable - Back

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

TJ McConnell: Hamstring - Out

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

Jalen Slawson: Available - Knee (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Available - (Two-Way)

Braden Smith: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket