Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN (Memphis), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 870 AM, 105.3 FM (New Orleans)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (6-0) and New Orleans Pelicans (2-4) meet for the first of four matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the two teams split the season series against each other, 2-2.

The Grizzlies are 44-46 all-time in the regular season against the Kings, including 27-18 at home and 17-28 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

This offseason, the Pelicans brought in Jamahl Mosley as their new head coach., drafted Jaron Pierre with the 58th pick, signed Bennedict Mathurin and Trendon Watford as free agents, traded for AJ Johnson, re-signed DeAndre Jordan and gave Saddiq Bey a three-year contract extension.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 136-105, win against the Sacramento Kings.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5 (-118), Pelicans +5.5 (-104)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -220, Pelicans +184

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant after their win over the Sacramento Kings, on what's going well for them: "Playing hard, we're doing what we're supposed to do. We got to stay consistent so we can keep it going."

"We just got to stay consistent, keep it in the right mind frame."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

PELICANS

G Jeremiah Fears

G Herbert Jones

C Karlo Matkovic

F Trey Murphy

F Zion Williamson

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Doubtful - Back

Quinten Post: Questionable - Ankle

Javon Small: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Available - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Available - (Two-Way)

PELICANS

Trey Murphy: Probable - Knee

Jordan Poole: Out - Ankle

Yves Missi: Out - Knee

Malik Dia: Available - Knee (Two-Way)

Julian Reese: Available - (Two-Way)

Jaron Pierre Jr.: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket