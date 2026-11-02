Pippen Jr. & Post's status for Grizzlies-Pelicans: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters
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Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: DAZN (Memphis), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)
Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 870 AM, 105.3 FM (New Orleans)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (6-0) and New Orleans Pelicans (2-4) meet for the first of four matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the two teams split the season series against each other, 2-2.
The Grizzlies are 44-46 all-time in the regular season against the Kings, including 27-18 at home and 17-28 on the road.
The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.
This offseason, the Pelicans brought in Jamahl Mosley as their new head coach., drafted Jaron Pierre with the 58th pick, signed Bennedict Mathurin and Trendon Watford as free agents, traded for AJ Johnson, re-signed DeAndre Jordan and gave Saddiq Bey a three-year contract extension.
Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 136-105, win against the Sacramento Kings.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -5.5 (-118), Pelicans +5.5 (-104)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -220, Pelicans +184
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant after their win over the Sacramento Kings, on what's going well for them: "Playing hard, we're doing what we're supposed to do. We got to stay consistent so we can keep it going."
"We just got to stay consistent, keep it in the right mind frame."
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Cedric Coward
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Cameron Boozer
PELICANS
G Jeremiah Fears
G Herbert Jones
C Karlo Matkovic
F Trey Murphy
F Zion Williamson
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Doubtful - Back
Quinten Post: Questionable - Ankle
Javon Small: Available - (Two-Way)
Jahmai Mashack: Available - (Two-Way)
Carson Cooper: Available - (Two-Way)
PELICANS
Trey Murphy: Probable - Knee
Jordan Poole: Out - Ankle
Yves Missi: Out - Knee
Malik Dia: Available - Knee (Two-Way)
Julian Reese: Available - (Two-Way)
Jaron Pierre Jr.: Available - (Two-Way)
STORYLINES
Cam Boozer becomes fastest player in NBA history to reach this benchmark
The Grizzlies may not be done winning anytime soon
Intent is igniting Cedric Coward's second-year leap
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket