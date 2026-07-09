After beginning their rebuild the Grizzlies roster is completely transformed. Bane gone, Morant, Gone, Jaren Jackson Jr, gone. And now the Grizzlies have a plethora of assets, both in the form of players and picks.

But with the moves the Grizzlies have made, shedding salary, taking on salary for picks, and acquiring good players, they are well over the NBA's roster limit.

With the additions, Memphis now has 23 players under contract or associated with the roster: Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Walter Clayton Jr., D'Angelo Russell, AJ Johnson, Jerami Grant, Javon Small, Zach Edey, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Quinten Post, Taylor Hendricks, Cedric Coward, Kris Murray, Cam Spencer, Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Stewart, Karim Lopez, GG Jackson, Taj Gibson, Richie Saunders, and Jahmai Mashack.

Since NBA teams are limited to 15 standard roster spots during the regular season (plus up to three two-way contracts), the Grizzlies will have to make several roster decisions before opening night.

Memphis masterfully played this draft. Cam Boozer at #3, trading down to get Karim Lopez at #21. A potential major steal. He's like Aaron Gordon without elite athleticism. Do-it-all guy. Won't be in dunk contests but can do a little bit of everything. Love it for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/EMex6UlL2Q — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) June 24, 2026

So who are the three players least likely to make it to opening night?

1. D'Angelo Russell

Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard DeAngelo Russell (1) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Russell still believes there is something left in the tank, he won't be showing it off in Memphis. Russell simply doesn't fit the timeline here in Memphis. The guard room is packed and already features Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr. Walter Clayton Jr, and many more guards/wings. Then there is the chance for the development of AJ Johnson, Javon Small, second round pick Richie Saunders, and many others. Russell will likely be waived and go to a contender that want's his offensive efforts.

2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Feb 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KCP is an interesting one in Memphis as he is the second highest paid Grizzly at 21.6 million. But the fact of the matter is he is a shadow of himself. The two-time NBA Champ only averaged 8 points while appearing in just 51 games on super inefficient numbers. Pope will likely be a one and done in Memphis as the Grizzlies continue their rebuild. Could their asset pool of second round picks be attached to move his contract?

3. Taj Gibson

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Taj Gibson (67) discusses a call with referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taj Gibson is 41 years old and is the oldest player to ever suit up in a Grizzlies uniform. While he was loved by everyone in Memphis, his contract is non guaranteed, and I can't see him suiting up come the seasons beginning. The Grizzlies front court is now loaded with talent in Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Cam Boozer, Santi Aldama, Jerami Grant, Quinten Post, and Isaiah Stewart. They have the mix of young guys and veterans, and Gibson's services are no longer needed.

The common theme here is the age of the players listed. Jerami Grant and Ty Jerome are the only veterans I didn't list here, because their production on the court, paired with their salary, will help balance the Grizzlies experience and help nurture their young core.

So while we approach the NBA regular season, watch how the Grizzlies navigated the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, and don't expect these three players to suit up in a Grizzlies uniform next season.