Peas and carrots. Rock and roll. Peanut butter and jelly. Pulled pork and BBQ sauce. There are countless pairings throughout our lives that make existing on this planet more enjoyable. When it comes to the 2026 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies have the opportunity to create a basketball equivalent when it comes to young prospects.

So much has been made of the #3 pick in the upcoming draft that it's easy to forget that Memphis also is in possession of the #16 selection, and on top of that #32 overall as well. So whether the Grizzlies choose to stand pat, or try to trade up, there is opportunity for Memphis to really nail two future starters (and hopefully more) as they go on the clock.

So assuming one of Cameron Boozer of Duke, Darryn Peterson of Kansas, or Caleb Wilson of North Carolina is the choice (AJ Dybansta is not falling past #2), lets have some fun with who would be the best follow-up selection based off of that pick.

Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies should select the best player available at #3 overall as well as #16 on their boards. But if you're hoping to snag a superstar at #3, helping that become a reality with #16 (or higher via trade) makes sense.

First up, the still largely consensus selection at #3 for Memphis.

Cameron Boozer and Ebuka Okorie - One dishes, one finishes

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One of the most intriguing components of Cameron Boozer's offensive game is his capacity to be a "point forward". His basketball IQ and processing is so high that every coach he has ever played for has trusted him to be the primary facilitator and initiator of scoring sets more often than not.

So, at the #16 pick, it would be logical to select a guard that can take advantage of such opportinities as a slasher, cutter, and closer off of direct hand off opportunities. Enter Ebuka Okorie, who has no trouble making the most of those scoring chances when they come.

Where he did have trouble at Stanford, however, was when he needed to consistently be the creator of offensive chances for others. His assist rate is not where you would like to see it for a point guard (which in fairness, the teammate has to knock down the shot to complete the assist). But alongside Boozer and his gravity, Okorie could focus more primarily on getting a bucket.

Good news, right? Especially on a Memphis roster that also currently has two tweener combo gaurds in Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. (not to mention Cam Spencer likely makes that number three). A true point guard who can be that scorer, protect the ball well, and develop as a ball handler and lead guard next to a ready made prospect around his age?

At #16, you can't ask for much more. And while defensive concerns are warranted in this duo, the existence of Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, and Zach Edey make those worries less prevalent. The offensive juice is well worth the squeeze.

Next up? If Washington and Utah decide that Darryn Peterson is not for them...

Darryn Peterson and Morez Johnson Jr. - The "point guard" and the "big"

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) runs onto the court before the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Is Darryn Peterson a point guard or a shooting guard? Who cares - he's a guard that can GO.

Is Morez Johnson Jr. a power forward or a center? Who cares - he's a big that can GO.

It doesn't take the most elite NBA Draft analysts in the world to figure out that what Johnson Jr. did for Michigan was underappreciated. Understandably so - Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara get a lot of the shine from the Wolverine's championship run.

But Johnson Jr. is a prospect that lacks a clear weakness. He played efficiently at Michigan, finishing quite well at and around the rim while also shooting a little less than 35% from beyond the arc. He is 6'10" with a 7'3.5" wing span, able to move both in the paint and on the perimeter.

He is explosive. He has shown that he can be a key contributor on a winner. And alongside Darryn Peterson, who may be one of the best scoring prospects in the NBA Draft in some time, he can accentuate what DP does so well - especially in the pick and roll. Few (if any) teams will be able to consistently slow Johnson and Peterson, and when they do the Grizzlies have other pairings in that set that can cause chaos.

But few possess both the talent and the tenacity that a Peterson/Johnson Jr. combination would. And while Yaxel Lendeborg could perhaps help more in the immediate future if Peterson is the pick, Joshnon Jr. is over three years younger than Yaxel. The ceiling is higher - and potential should be the name of the game in this scenario.

Finally, the wildcard - Caleb Wilson.

Caleb Wilson and Labaron Philon Jr. - Team "no threes" and "let it fly"

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) controls the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In any other draft, Caleb Wilson is a home run selection in the top two or three picks. But this is no ordinary draft, and the Grizzlies are very likely to face a Boozer or Wilson choice. Most directions still point to Boozer, but it's not as if Memphis would be CRAZY to select Wilson.

What WOULD be crazy? If the Grizzlies didn't take Wilson's lack of a three point game seriously. And picking Wilson to play ALONGSIDE Zach Edey, while potentially defensively devastating, could very well limit the offensive potential for Memphis.

Enter Labaron Philon Jr., arguably the most "forgotten" of the mid to late lottery possibilities at the point guard position. His offensive game is impressive - despite being undersized, he has the capacity to help space the floor and get the Grizzlies in very efficient scoring looks. He is especially deadly in the pick and roll, being able to understand what the defense is trying to accomplish in front of him.

For a player like Wilson trying to find his shooting rhythm from beyond the arc, partnering with someone already prolific in that space could both enable Wilson early to build confidence as well as provide a nice, long runway for Wilson to develop his own jumper.

And Philon Jr., who has his own defensive concerns, can be able to grow in that space himself knowing he'd have potentially the most formidable defensive young front court in the league backing him up in Wilson and Zach Edey.

Dynamic duos are fun to watch learn and grow together. The Memphis Grizzlies have the chance to do just that in the 2026 NBA Draft.