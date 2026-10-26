The Honors Keep Coming for Ty Jerome

The Memphis Grizzlies do not appear to have a point guard problem.

While some wondered how the Grizzlies would move forward from the Ja Morant era, not enough may have noticed what Ty Jerome did after he finally returned from injury in his first season in Memphis. And that's understandable, considering that by the time he was back, the Grizzlies were well into tanking territory, cycling through players who weren't even part of the future.

But what Jerome was doing was scoring, and scoring, and scoring -- and that hasn't stopped. Through the first three games of the 2026-27 season, he's averaging 34.7 points in 31.7 minutes per game coming into Monday night's game with Utah, making him the league's leading scorer.

And now he will get some hardware to go with a 3-0 Grizzlies start: Jerome was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. (Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey got the award for the East).

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 1 of the 2026-27 season (Oct. 20-25). pic.twitter.com/hRhbI30TJl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 26, 2026

Not bad for a guy who bounced around before finding a brief home in Cleveland where, as a Cavalier, he competed for Sixth Man of the Year before signing with the Grizzlies.

Now on the last year of his contract, the New York product who played for the University of Virginia looks legit as a starter. He's been so lethal from deep and with his runner that he caught the attention of a more renowned shooter -- guy named Curry.

This came after Jerome scored 45 in a comeback win against the Warriors.

"“I thought we did a pretty good job on him all game," Curry said. "He got going early in the third, a couple and-1s, a couple threes, and that big one down the stretch. But I know he’s happy to be healthy, and he’s obviously gotten a lot better since he was here. He was a great player when he was here, but he’s got a full green light over there to kind of do whatever he wants and run their system and initiate a lot of their scoring.

"So, he’s a tough cover, and he’s got a lot of weapons around him, spread the floor. They’re a pretty physical team, so I know they’re trying to rebuild and figure out who they are, and he’s doing a great job.”

Steph Curry on what he thinks of Ty Jerome being the league’s leading scorer after 2 games:



“I mean 45, and you know, he had his run in the third quarter. I thought we did a pretty good job on him all game. He got going early in the third, a couple and-1s, a couple threes, and… pic.twitter.com/Kjx7cMOjQU — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) October 24, 2026

And while there have been some early comparisons to Lin-Sanity, in honor of former Knick guard Jeremy Lin -- who had been a journeyman himself before exploding for a few weeks for New York -- Jerome has actually been more efficient in this very small sample size than Lin was during that time. And as mention, Jerome has a weapon other than the long-range attempts. His runner. He's 16 for 26 on those attempts, which is elite accuracy and is helping to collapse the defense.

That should open up opportunities for other Grizzlies as time passes.

ty jerome is leading the league in scoring through the first week of the season at 34.7 points per game



he's done so in large part by making more runners than any other player has even attempted https://t.co/4DYEirr36S pic.twitter.com/EIqqEWGJgx — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) October 26, 2026

Jerome's play has even intrigued the former player podcast crowd, which usually doesn't pay much mind to the Grizzlies due to their market size.

Former All-Star guard Jeff Teague chimed in after the three-game flurry.

Jeff Teague on Ty Jerome leading the league in points:



“I disrespected him two years ago I wasn’t a fan because he had a rough playoff start. I had to really watch I thought it was like a Linsanity moment when he had 40 then he followed up with 27, then I watched yesterday it’s… https://t.co/FufOnkF2Nk pic.twitter.com/tGg3ShSze1 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) October 26, 2026

“I disrespected him two years ago I wasn’t a fan because he had a rough playoff start (with Cleveland)," Teague said. "I had to really watch I thought it was like a Linsanity moment when he had 40 then he followed up with 27, then I watched yesterday it’s like legit, like he real life waking boys down.”

Walking for Memphis.

And running up numbers.