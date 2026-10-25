While there's still a long way to go, who would you guess is leading the NBA in scoring after nearly a week of action?

Luka Doncic? Nope! Giannis Antetokounmpo? Nope! Victor Wembanyama? Not quite? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Nada. Devin Booker? Getting warmer!

The leader is Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome.

No, you aren't going crazy. Yes, you read that right. I promise!

The Grizzlies still have 80 games to see if he ends up being the team's leading scorer, let alone the league's scoring champ. But the 29-year-old guard poured on a game-high 45 points on 17-of-25 shooting with five threes in their season opener against the Utah Jazz followed by a 28-point performance against Golden State, equating to 36.5 points per game.

Why this Ty Jerome start isn't one to completely brush off:

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overreacting -- one way or another -- after two games is a fool's errand. Too much are we quick to overreact to one result, good or bad, and instead ignore the process behind said result. We are also too football-pilled, where one game is drastically more important to the season-long landscape compared to just one NBA game.

Though Jerome's start has plenty of remnants from his 15-game sample last year.

Missing most of the 2025-26 with a right calf strain and left ankle sprain, Jerome averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals on 47.4/42.0/87.5 shooting splits. Notably, he did that on 22.6 minutes per game.

On a per-36-minute sample, those numbers equate to 31.3 points, 9.0 assists and 1.7 steals. His stat line on a per-75-possession basis practically mirrors the aforementioned one.

Those numbers don't always translate. Those numbers lack team context, role allocation and matchups against tougher teams. But Jerome had a 32.9 percent usage in those 15 games, and is carrying a 35.9 percent usage through two games.

As time goes on, I expect that number to dip. Cam Boozer has looked outstanding in his first two NBA games, as has Zach Edey, who's finally healthy (cross your fingers and toes). Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, Cam Spencer and Jerami Grant are also expected to have critical roles, as well.

But Jerome's hyper-efficient start isn't one to ignore. He's a maestro in ball screens, has excellent in-between touch and can pull up on a dime and still get shots off despite his elongated shot-put-esque release.

He's not going to lead the NBA in scoring. He may not even make an All-Star given the competition he'll have to face in the West. But as long as he's available, I don't see his impact dwindling as much as I would project for most "out-of-nowhere" statistical leaders after just four days worth of games.