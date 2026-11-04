Things That Can Derail the Grizzlies' Fast Start

There is a lot to like about the Memphis Grizzlies' first two weeks of the 2026-27 NBA season.

They're 6-1.

They're third in the NBA in offensive rating.

They're fifth in the NBA in defensive rating.

They're second in the NBA in net rating, right behind Houston.

And while their last outing was a loss to the underwhelming Pelicans, it did require overtime, and even in that, Ty Jerome was able to show again that his shooting and scoring prowess is no mirage.

Still, there's potential trouble out there.

Here are three potential obstacles over the next month:

1. Health

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Typically, the Grizzlies' injury list is longer and more intricate than the United States tax code, but -- knock on something quick -- the team has been relatively whole to start the season. Five regulars have played in all seven games, and four others have played in six of seven. But now backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been put on the injury report with a back herniation (that's rarely good). His defense is key to the second unit. Memphis can likely survive as long as Jerome, Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey and Cedric Coward are available most nights, but if one of them goes out for a while, the depth will be tested.

2. Schedule

Oct 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant (3) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the season, some saw the Grizzlies as a weak opponent, which was evidenced by Las Vegas sportsbooks setting their win total under 30. But the weak opponents have proven to be on the other side. Take out the six losses to the Grizzlies, and Memphis's opponents so far are still well under water. That won't change Tuesday night; the Indiana Pacers were expected to have a bounceback season, but Tyrese Haliburton and half the team have been nicked up already, and Indiana is 2-6. There are some other relatively soft opponents coming up, but the Grizzlies will face the Nuggets and Cavaliers in the next couple of weeks (while being lucky that the Thunder and Timberwolves, also upcoming opponents, are missing All-Stars). Eventually, to get to the top of the West, the Grizzlies will need to beat the Lakers, Rockets and Spurs, among others. They just don't see them yet.

3. Shooting

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Luck is where preparation meets opportunity, so it's not a slight to say that there may a little luck involved in the Grizzlies scorching the nets from deep so far. There are good shooters on the roster, including Jerome and Cam Spencer. But 42.2 percent from behind the arc? That may be tough to sustain. Expect some regression to the mean from Coward (57.7%!) and Isaiah Stewart (57.1%) and yes, even Spencer (56%) and Jerome (42% on high volume). When that happens, as it does for every team, Memphis will need to find other ways to score. What is encouraging is that there are so many players on this team who have the ability to get hot. That can get you through a season.