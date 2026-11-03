The Memphis Grizzlies' undefeated start to the season is over after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 135-134 in overtime.

Ty Jerome caught fire to rally the Grizzlies late, but it was not enough to overcome the Pelicans' strong offensive rebounding. Here are three losers and two winners from the game.

Loser: Offensive Rebounding

Rebounding is arguably the biggest strength of the Grizzlies. Tonight, the Pelicans' advantage in the offensive rebounding department was the difference. New Orleans outrebounded Memphis on the offensive end 14-11.

Jeremiah Fears' offensive board before getting fouled and making both layups with 7.1 seconds left in overtime was the go-ahead winner for the Pelicans.

Loser: Zach Edey struggles in the midst of foul trouble

Zach Edey was in major foul trouble, picking up his fourth at the 7:37 mark in the second quarter. He was called for his fifth foul at the 10:09 mark in the third quarter.

The fifth foul in particular was simply uncalled for. Edey grabbed a Pelicans player almost on purpose out of frustration. Even when he was in the game, New Orleans created tough matchups for Edey with Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic. More on that later.

Overall, Edey really struggled. The frustration from the fouls piling up seemed to affect him on both ends. He had a sequence in the second half where he missed consecutive point-blank shots near the rim that are typically automatic.

Winner: Ty Jerome puts the Grizzlies on his back

The only reason the game went to overtime was the heroics of Ty Jerome. Memphis was down by nine with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. That is when Jerome took over. He scored on four-straight possessions, including the tying floater with 4.6 seconds left.

TY MF JEROME



CLUTCH. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QRgX450wU4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 3, 2026

The Grizzlies' defense also deserves credit for that stretch. New Orleans had been scoring at will, behind multiple back-breaking three-pointers. Memphis was able to tighten up for consecutive possessions to give Jerome the chance to get on his heater.

Jerome finished the game with 40 points on 14-for-22 shooting with 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Loser: Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic cause problems

As mentioned earlier, New Orleans' bigs created problems for the Grizzlies (Edey in particular). Queen's quickness with the ball was an unfavorable matchup, and both Queen's and Matkovic's floor-stretching ability caused issues as well.

Derik Queen rebound ➡️ then finishes over Zach Edey pic.twitter.com/D00hHsyABU — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) November 3, 2026

The dynamic of teams throwing five-out lineups with three-point shooting centers at Edey to bring him away from the rim is something Memphis will be tested with all season. It is just a product of modern basketball.

Winner: Hot three-point shooting continues

Memphis shot 45 percent (18-40) from three to build on its hot start to the season from beyond the arc. Outside shooting is a high-variance statistic, easily fluctuating throughout the year. However, the longer the Grizzlies keep this up, the more likely it is that the roster is simply deep with good shooters.