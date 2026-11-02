Tuomas Iisalo took plenty of criticism during his first full season as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The critiques were mainly because of Iisalo's controversial rotation patterns that emphasize getting maximum effort out of players in shorter spurts rather than leaving them out there for longer periods of time. It also felt like the substitution patterns were pre-determined, and Iisalo would not adjust them on the fly based on how the game was flowing.

The reported tension between Ja Morant and Tuomas Iisalo came from Iisalo's sub patterns, prioritizing shorter, more intense stints.



Iisalo was asked about the concerns players may have about that taking them out of rhythm, gave a great answer to his thought process



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1eEEN8AbV2 — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) November 3, 2025

While that was a fair criticism, and there is still some of that going on this season, Iisalo did not get a fair chance to showcase his strengths in his rookie year as a head coach. This season, he has been dealt a fair hand, and the former EuroCup Coach of the Year is running with the opportunity.

Healthy roster, Boozer addition allowing Iisalo to unlock offensive strengths

Memphis' offensive rating through almost two weeks of play is 120 points per 100 possessions, good for 2nd in the NBA. Iisalo's offensive mind has always been the selling point of his coaching profile, and having a healthy arsenal of point guards and bigs. Memphis' offensive system is one that empowers point guards and runs a ton of pick-and-roll, so the 1 and 5 spots are essential.

Last season, the Grizzlies' primary bigs, Zach Edey and the late Brandon Clarke, only played 11 and 2 games, respectively. Ja Morant played in 20 games, Ty Jerome played just 15 games and Scotty Pippen Jr. appeared in only 10. It is hard to build an offense around ball handlers and bigs when the players who fill those roles aren't available.

This year, Jerome, Pippen, and Cam Spencer, who had positive development as a facilitator last season, have all been healthy for the most part (Jerome and Pippen have each missed one game). Edey has only missed one game due to injury management, and Isaiah Stewart has appeared in every game but one.

TY JEROME LOB TO ZACH EDEY pic.twitter.com/VfLvpiL1Uo — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 17, 2026

Having the best options available for Memphis' pick-and-roll duos has allowed Iisalo's offense to operate at the highest level possible. It was not able to do so for arguably all of last season.

Cam Boozer has also added another layer to Iisalo's system. His high-level processing allows more creativity in manufacturing good looks, and he takes stress off the guards in terms of playmaking.

Tuomas Iisalo couldn't rave enough about Cam Boozer despite a rough shooting game in his NBA debut.



"Typical Cam Boozer night, shot 2-15 and was +32."



Said he's making plays at 19 "that take other guys 10 years in the league to figure out."



Full bite ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tyssezzcrt — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) October 22, 2026

Stewart and Spencer being unlocked offensively

Stewart put up 24 points on 8-for-9 shooting in the Grizzlies' win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. He also scored 18 points against the Portland Trail Blazers in the game prior. Stewart has found a bigger role than expected on offense in the early going, scoring from the three-point line and in the mid-range with floaters.

Isaiah Stewart 24 PTS (8-9 FG, 2-3 3P, 6-6 FT, 103% TS), 4 REB, 0 TO in 21 minutes vs. Kings



Grizzlies got him for a few 2nd round picks pic.twitter.com/CxMs1gSYf2 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 1, 2026

The seventh-year big man told Rob Fischer after the Kings game that his experience playing offense for Iisalo is new for him, in a good way.

"This is really the first time in my career I have a coach that's pushing me to be something on that end of the floor," Stewart said. "He (Iisalo) told me this would be the most I do offensively. He's just putting that battery pack in my back."

Spencer has had back-to-back games where his role as a facilitator popped. He had eight assists against the Trail Blazers and 13 against the Kings. The Sacramento game in particular was impressive because Jerome and Pippen were both out, and Spencer was the starting point guard. His passing, paired with his elite shooting, makes Spencer a promising piece for Iisalo to use.

Cam Spencer encouraged to keep shooting heavily while facilitating as the Grizzlies balance his shooting and playmaking.



Tuomas Iisalo: “He's one of the best shooters in the world and we encourage him to take as many shots as possible. And that's really what opens up other… pic.twitter.com/FfLBVj3M6d — Full Court Press (@fcpnba) November 1, 2026

Getting it done on both ends

Memphis leads the NBA in NET rating with a +15.1 through nearly two weeks of play. NET rating is the difference between points scored per 100 possessions and points allowed. That is a small sample size, but it does show that throughout the 6-0 start, the Grizzlies have been playing at a high level on offense and defense.

Iisalo's team is top three in the NBA in both offensive rating and defensive rating (105 points allowed per 100, 3rd). The formula for Memphis' potential success was always going to fall on strong defense to complement the offense, with Edey and Stewart as primary rim protectors, and Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward as the main point-of-attack defenders.

Those four players have all performed well on the defensive end, and more importantly for the Grizzlies, the team has guarded at a high level collectively.