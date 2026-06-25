The Memphis Grizzlies were extremely active on night 2 of the NBA Draft. After going into night 2 with only one pick, they left with three new players to add to the roster.

Reportedly, the Grizzlies were open to shopping their No. 32 pick, but they ultimately kept it and selected BYU sharpshooter Richie Saunders. Saunders is a crafty ball handler whose calling card is his three-point shot. Last season, he averaged 18 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.6% from three. Over his four-year career at BYU, he shot 38.7% from three.

Standing at 6 '5, Saunders fits the “size and strength” theme of General Manager Zach Klieman’s draft. He uses his body well to finish at the rim when defenders run him off the three-point line, and he is an above-average defender despite his limited athleticism, averaging 1.7 steals per game last season.

Saunders was a first-round talent, but likely fell to the second round due to an ACL injury suffered in February of this year. Despite being labeled as an “ultra competitor” with an “insane” work ethic, Memphis will likely be cautious with his recovery and not allow him to rush back to the court. Saunders could be a “draft and stash” project who could spend most of his time with the Memphis Hustle before fully being immersed in NBA basketball during the 2027-28 season.

Memphis also signed Michigan State big man Carson Cooper as an undrafted rookie to a two-way contract. Cooper averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game last season for the Spartans. He is another four-year college player who adds depth to the Grizzlies’ frontcourt. He’ll be an emergency big man in the case of injury troubles with Zach Edey or Isaiah Stewart. Standing at 6’11 and 230 pounds, he has an NBA-ready body.

Memphis has its enforcer.

The biggest headline leaving night 2 was the Grizzlies trading for Detroit Pistons veteran big man Isaiah Stewart. Memphis traded the three second-round picks it received from Detroit in the night 1 deal that sent the Grizzlies' No. 17 pick to Detroit. Stewart fills the need at the backup center and fulfills his destiny, as he seems to have been born to be a Memphis Grizzly.

Stewart brings a sense of toughness, grit, and physicality that was missing during the GrizzNextGen era. He’s an elite rebounder and defender, and his 7’4 wingspan allows him to play bigger than his 6’8 frame.

Last season, he averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds, and a career-high 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the field. He is the best option Memphis could find as a backup center to provide a similar impact and presence when Edey is off the floor. Also, Stewart is on a team-friendly deal. He has 2 years and $30 million left on his contract, with the final year being a team option.

Oct 2, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman answers questions from media members during media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Team outlook

Stewart is likely the only one from the night 2 acquisitions who will see meaningful minutes this season. However, both Saunders and Cooper have the potential to be key rotation pieces in the future. Adding size and shooting were needs going into this draft, and Memphis addressed both.

General Manager Zach Kleiman put together a masterclass on both nights of the draft. Yesterday, he essentially traded the 16th pick for Karim Lopez, Isaiah Stewart, and two second-round picks. Along with drafting Cameron Boozer, the Grizzlies are walking away with one of the best drafts in the association.