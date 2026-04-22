Why the Grizzlies Should Trade Ja Morant to the Raptors

The Memphis Grizzlies need to pull the trigger this offseason and commit to a full rebuild. It’s time for a reset, and to do that, they need to move on from Ja Morant, even if it means not getting equal value back in return. At this point, it feels like the marriage between Morant and Memphis has run its course, and both sides could benefit from a fresh start.

One team that makes sense as a potential trade partner is the Toronto Raptors. In this mock scenario, the Grizzlies target some of Toronto’s young talent to bring more balance to the roster, which could make sense for both sides.

Proposed Trade

Toronto Raptors Receive:

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive:

Mar 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) battle for position as guard Immanuel Quickley (5) looks to pass against forward Spencer Jones (21) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Immanuel Quickley

Gradey Dick

Garrett Temple

The Raptors had a strong regular season, and by taking a swing on Morant, they could add real star power to an already up-and-coming team. Meanwhile, Memphis leans into depth, flexibility, and a more balanced roster as they begin their rebuild.

Why the Raptors Take the Risk

Toronto feels like a team that’s a few pieces away from truly competing in the East, and taking a swing on Morant could pay off in a big way. They already showed a willingness to be aggressive by adding Brandon Ingram, and this would be another bold move.

When Morant is healthy, he’s one of the most explosive guards in the NBA. His ability to attack the rim and facilitate would be extremely valuable for the Raptors. This is a team that has lacked a true offensive engine, and Morant would instantly fill that role. He thrives in transition, collapses defenses, and creates opportunities for everyone around him. If he can return to his All-Star form, Toronto could quickly go from a playoff team to a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

Why Memphis Pivots Toward Balance

For Memphis, this is about accepting reality and recalibrating the roster. Morant’s value may not be at its peak right now, but moving on could still be the right long-term decision. Immanuel Quickley brings a completely different style, one built on efficiency, shooting, and defensive effort. He may not have Morant’s star power, but he offers consistency and versatility.

Quickley can play on or off the ball, space the floor, and fit into a more structured system, which is ideal for a team trying to reset its identity. For a rebuilding or retooling Grizzlies team, that kind of stability matters. Adding Gradey Dick gives Memphis a young wing with real shooting upside, while Garrett Temple provides veteran leadership and locker room presence, something that’s crucial during a transition.

A Trade That Will Take Time to Judge

Ultimately, this isn’t a trade that will have an immediate winner. Toronto is betting on star power and upside, hoping Morant can return to elite form. Memphis is betting on balance, depth, and long-term flexibility.

Both teams walk away with a clear direction, but it may take a few years to understand who won this deal truly.