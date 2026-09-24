Why the Memphis Grizzlies can be a play-in team with healthy Zach Edey

When Zach Edey is on the floor, the Memphis Grizzlies are simply a much better team compared to when he is off the court.

Zach Lowe and Rob Mahoney of The Ringer said on The Lowe Post podcast that there is a world where the Grizzlies are better than teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, with the 7-4 big man's availability as the caveat.

Are the Grizzlies a play-in team with a healthy Zach Edey?@ZachLowe_NBA and @RobMahoney discuss Memphis as a team with a puncher’s chance in the play-in tournament.



Presented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/wpUsRocC7s — The Ringer (@ringer) September 22, 2026

Lowe and Mahoney were going through a segment where they raised "one big question" for each Western Conference team. Their question for Memphis was whether or not they will be a play-in team with Edey healthy.

"I don't need to tell you what the numbers were when Zach Edey played," Lowe said. "Plus 18 per 100 possessions... Edey completely changed their team when he was on the floor."

Memphis with Edey was one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA last season and a really bad team on the glass without him. He also changed everything for the Grizzlies' defense. He altered tons of shots in the paint and took pressure off perimeter defenders by being an anchor near the rim. He is the type of player who opens up opportunities for other players on both ends.

"I would say there's maybe five or six bigs in the entire league who have a truly transformative effect on the game when they play," Mahoney said. "And he's not on the level of the highest end of those guys, but he does change everything stylistically."

Obviously, Edey is not like Victor Wembanyama or Nikola Jokic in terms of impact, but he does fit into the small group of bigs that Mahoney referenced that completely change the game.

Zach Edey plays = MEM is good



An absolute force out there. Opponents shooting 21% lower than expected at the rim when he contests. S-tier on the offensive glass. He and Boozer duo’s impact will be through the roof if healthy. pic.twitter.com/5uxeGcCD0n — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) September 18, 2026

Lowe and Mahoney also talked about how much they like some of the players on this year's team like Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward and Isaiah Stewart. The optimism about Memphis goes farther than Edey being on the floor, and those three players are big reasons why some are higher on the Grizzlies than most.

A frontcourt of Edey and Boozer with Coward on the court has a good chance to make Memphis the best rebounding team in the NBA. Having that luxury on both the offensive and defensive ends gives the Grizzlies a clear identity to lean on throughout the season.

The idea of lineups with Edey, Stewart, Boozer and Coward in limited capacities is also intriguing. The spacing is certainly a question as well as the ball handling, but that amount of size and rebounding could cause fits in certain matchups.

Memphis is a team that should play to win throughout the season with the changes to the lottery rules. If injury luck falls the Grizzlies' way (it feels like its due to do so), the Grizzlies could surprise a lot of people behind a physical frontcourt.