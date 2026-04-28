The Early 2020s Memphis Grizzlies Are Mostly Enjoying These NBA Playoffs

The Magic beat the Pistons, 94-88, in Game 4 of their first round series and now Orlando is on the cusp of a historic upset. So why are basketball fans thinking about the Memphis Grizzlies?

The obvious answer is that Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were courtside to support their former teammate, Desmond Bane, as he scored 22 points in the Magic's win. When Bane banked in a three-pointer that put the Magic up six with 1:16 remaining, he looked to his old friends and made a gesture which was returned by Morant. That gesture? Finger guns.

desmond bane banked 3; pistons vs magic pic.twitter.com/7LbOWiCp8G — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) April 28, 2026

That's right. Ja Morant was doing a finger gun celebration in an NBA playoff game in 2026. It's been months since Morant was doing a weapon-based celebration at an NBA game. Morant hasn't played since January and Memphis was eliminated from playoff contention in March.

So it was nice that he and Jackson could reunite to support Bane and Bane in turn was happy to see them, saying after the game that they made a lot of memories and had a friendship that would last forever.

Desmond on Ja and JJJ being at the game tonight:



"It's special. Those are guys that I spent 5 years with, started my career with, made a lot of memories with. It's a friendship that'll last forever. Those are guys that mean a lot to me. I'm thankful that they pulled up to… pic.twitter.com/W0KeftPanU — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 28, 2026

It was not that long ago that Morant, Jackson and Bane were the future of the Grizzlies and maybe the NBA. Along with Dillon Brooks, who scored 23 points for the Suns last night as they were eliminated by the Thunder, they were next. In the '22 playoffs they beat the Timberwolves for the franchise's first postseason series victory since the Grit and Grind era.

It turned out that was the only series that core would win together. Things started to fall apart with Morant's off-court issues and Brooks would be traded to the Rockets a year later after a first round loss to the Lakers. Bane was traded to Orlando after another first round loss in '25 and then Jackson was sent to Utah this season as the team fully committed to blowing it up. Fittingly, the only one remaining is Morant, though his own future in Memphis is murky.

It seems like there are members of the early 2020's Grizzlies wherever you look this postseason. Steven Adams is in street clothes for the Rockets after being an integral part of their early season success. Jonas Valančiūnas and Tyus Jones are playing for the Nuggets. Grayson Allen was with Brooks on the Suns. Kyle Anderson saw an increased workload for the Timberwolves last night and Sam Merrill found a home in Cleveland after he was unable to find any playing time in Memphis early in his career.

Even the play on the court has been a reminder of what could have been. When Jamal Cain dunked on Jalen Duren last night, it could easily be described as Ja-esque. It was the exact kind of reckless poster dunk that Morant used to pull off regularly. The NBA's official YouTube channel has a 22-minute montage of Morant dunks that was uploaded three years ago and this Cain dunk would fit in perfectly.

Such an emphatic, thrilling dunk in a playoff game feels like the kind of moment that was originally meant for those Grizzlies teams. Maybe it's fitting that some of them were there to enjoy it together. Who knows if most of them will get the chance to experience it in person again.

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