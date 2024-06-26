2024 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker, Updates, Trades, and Reaction From Tonight's First Round
The 2024 NBA Draft has finally arrived.
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off tonight and it is going to be one of the biggest days of the NBA offseason. While this draft might not have the superstar type of talent like Victor Wembanyama, there could be a lot of movement and trades made tonight that could shape some team's rosters heading into next season.
The draft will kickoff tonight with the Atlanta Hawks picking 1st and one of the great mysteries around this draft is what the Hawks are going to do. This week, all signs have pointed to the Hawks taking French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick, but there is still a sense that that might not be a lock. The Hawks have been heavily linked to UConn center Donovan Clingan and while French big man Alex Sarr did not workout for the Hawks, Atlanta could deem him the best player and take him anyway. The possibility of a trade-down is on the board too, with the Spurs being the team linked to the No. 1 pick the most.
There is intrigue elsewhere though. Will the Rockets trade out of the No. 3 pick? Could the Blazers, Grizzlies, or Thunder be plotting a move up? Do the Lakers and 76ers hold onto their picks? Are any blockbuster trades going to be made tonight? What are the chances that Bronny James is selected tonight and does not fall into the 2nd round?
Be sure to keep track of everything that is happening in tonight's first round by staying locked in right here.
1. Atlanta- Zaccharie Risacher
2. Washington- Alex Sarr
3. Houston- Reed Sheppard
4. San Antonio-
5. Detroit-
6. Charlotte-
7. Portland-
8. San Antonio
9. Memphis-
10. Utah-
11. Chicago-
12. Oklahoma City-
13. Sacramento-
14. Washington-
15. Miami-
16. Philadelphia-
17- Los Angeles Lakers
18. Orlando-
19. Toronto-
20. Cleveland-
21. New Orleans-
22. Phoenix
23. Milwaukee
24. New York-
25. New York-
26- Washington-
27. Minnesota-
28. Denver-
29. Utah-
30. Boston-