2024 NBA Draft: Live Updates, Rumors, Intel, and Trade Rumblings As First Round Approaches
The day has finally arrived.
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off tonight and it is going to be one of the biggest days of the NBA offseason. While this draft might not have the superstar type of talent like Victor Wembanyama, there could be a lot of movement and trades made tonight that could shape some team's rosters heading into next season.
The draft will kickoff tonight with the Atlanta Hawks picking 1st and one of the great mysteries around this draft is what the Hawks are going to do. This week, all signs have pointed to the Hawks taking French forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick, but there is still a sense that that might not be a lock. The Hawks have been heavily linked to UConn center Donovan Clingan and while French big man Alex Sarr did not workout for the Hawks, Atlanta could deem him the best player and take him anyway. The possibility of a trade-down is on the board too, with the Spurs being the team linked to the No. 1 pick the most.
There is intrigue elsewhere though. Will the Rockets trade out of the No. 3 pick? Could the Blazers, Grizzlies, or Thunder be plotting a move up? Do the Lakers and 76ers hold onto their picks? Are any blockbuster trades going to be made tonight? What are the chances that Bronny James is selected tonight and does not fall into the 2nd round?
It is a big day around the league. Be sure to follow us here for the latest updates, rumors, intel, and trade rumblings as the first round of the NBA Draft rapidly approaches.
