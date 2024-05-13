2024 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks Select Alex Sarr in ESPN's First Mock Since NBA Draft Lottery
The Atlanta Hawks came into yesterday's NBA Draft Lottery with only a 3% chance to land the No. 1 pick, but they came away with the top selection and now hold the cards for what happens in this year's NBA Draft.
After the draft, the mock drafts started flying out and the most popular pick for the Hawks since winning the Draft Lottery has been Alex Sarr. At 7'1, 219 with a 7'4 wingspan, Sarr checks off a ton of boxes in Atlanta if they choose to keep the pick and take him.
In their first mock draft since the lottery, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo had the Hawks selecting Sarr with the No. 1 overall pick:
"The Hawks caught lightning in a bottle in Sunday's lottery, converting on just a 3% chance to win (10th-best odds) the top pick. Suffice it to say, this is a major stroke of fortune for Atlanta, which doesn't control its own first-round pick again until 2028, owing future picks and swaps to the San Antonio Spurs. This had been viewed as an offseason of potentially big changes for Atlanta, as the Hawks weigh the luxury tax and attempt to navigate their way out of the middle of the Eastern Conference standings. Now they'll unexpectedly have a chance to pick who they want from atop the draft.
"Coming off a solid year in the NBL, Sarr is the most physically gifted big in this class, and could give Atlanta a much-needed element of size and floor spacing from the frontcourt. He'll have work to do in expanding his offensive game, sharpening his 3-point range and adjusting to the speed of the NBA, but could be quite valuable as someone who can stretch the floor and protect the rim at both the 4 and 5 spots. If the goal is to build a better defense around Trae Young, Sarr looks like a strong fit because of his versatility on both ends of the floor. -- Jeremy Woo"
Atlanta could opt to try and trade the No.1 pick, though that is not something that is one the mind of general manager Landry Fields right now:
"Not even our focus right now. Like... this is a point in time where the opportunity before us is an excellent one and it puts us in position. Positioning is key in this business and that is the position that we have right now, the No. 1 position. We will just keep doing what we do, gather as a group and we will figure this thing out in time."
Winning the lottery ensures that Atlanta has plenty of options on the table as far as the offseason goes. There are still lots of decisions to be made, but the Hawks offseason is off to a solid start.
Here is a scouting report on Sarr courtesy of the Ringer's Kevin O'Connor:
PLUSES
- Athletic finisher who is always looking for opportunities to cut to the rim, including baseline cuts behind daydreaming defenders. If he needs to cut into a post-up, he can seal off his defender then patiently use shoulder and ball fakes to carve out space for layups and hook shots.
- Fluidly handles the ball like a wing. He’s at his best catching the ball behind the 3-point line then attacking off the bounce. He loves to drive then spin into his right hand.
- Skilled passer who can make “wow” deliveries off the dribble. Though he needs to cut down on forcing the ball, his will to pass is overall a positive quality. He could thrive out of short rolls and as a connective piece in the half-court, as he does for Perth coming off motion plays that slingshot him toward the basket.
- He’s so mobile that he’ll be at his best in a switch-heavy scheme. As a defender in space, he’s very good at closing out to contest shooters or flying in to help with his length at the basket.
- Brings a consistently high level of effort and hustle as a rebounder and defender.
MINUSES
- He shoots a lot of jumpers, but he doesn’t make many of them. This year with Perth, he's shooting just 29.5 percent from 3 and 61 percent from the line, which is about what he averaged at Overtime Elite the year before, too. He doesn’t have much touch away from the basket either, so shooting efficiently from 3 may just not be in the cards.
- Off-hand finishing needs to come a long way. There are layups when he will leap off his left foot, then contour his body to use his right hand when a lefty layup would’ve been uncontestable.
- Needs to progress as a decision maker. He travels too often when attacking closeouts and needs to clean up his footwork.