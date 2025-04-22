2025 NBA Mock Draft: Newest Mock Sees Atlanta Take Two Familiar Names To Address Wing Depth
The offseason has arrived for 14 of the NBA's teams and two of the biggest dates when it comes to the NBA offseason is the draft lottery and the night of the draft.
The NBA settled the tiebreakers for various draft scenarios yesterday and they worked out very well in the Atlanta Hawks favor.
Atlanta will likely have two picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. They lost a coin flip to the Sacramento Kings, but that turned out in Atlanta's favor. The Hawks own the Kings pick if it falls outside the top 12 and Sacramento will only have a 3.8% chance to climb into the top four and a less than one percent chance to get the top pick. Anything can happen, but Atlanta is likely to get the pick, which would be huge for them and their roster.
The other good news for the Hawks is that the Lakers won a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets, the Indiana Pacers, and the LA Clippers. Second, third, and fourth place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Indiana, the LA Clippers, and Denver. Atlanta got the Lakers pick in the deal that sent Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans. The Hawks will own the No. 22 pick in the draft and unless the Kings jump into the top four of the lottery, they will have the No. 13 pick as well.
So who could the Hawks take in this draft, assuming that they keep both picks? Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released a mock draft this morning and had the Hawks taking the same players as he had in his last mock:
13. Atlanta Hawks: Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm, PF)
Sacramento's odds to win lottery: 0.8 percent
Odds for top four: 3.8 percent
Size: 6'10", 198 lbs
Age: 18
Nationality: France
Pro Comparisons: Jabari Walker, Precious Achiuwa
"The draft's second youngest prospect, Noa Essengue averaged 14.0 points in March and has now made nine threes over Ulm's last six games.
At 18 years old, totally raw without too much functional ball-handling for creation or reliable perimeter shotmaking, he has still found a way to contribute 10.8 points and 4.9 boards against pros.
There may be teams more interested in a prospect who brings a sure thing right away, such as playmaking, shooting or shot-blocking. But given his 6'9" size, age, production and room to improve his 23.6 percent three-point percentage, there will also be teams that see a good high-floor, high-ceiling bet."
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Will Riley (Illinois, SF)
Size: 6'8", 180 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: Canada
Pro Comparison: Kyshawn George
"Scouts saw the best and worst of Will Riley in the NCAA tournament, which he opened by scoring 22 points on 12 shots against Xavier. He put on a shotmaking clinic late while also mixing in some strong drives earlier.
However, he was mostly silent in Illinois' following loss to Kentucky, struggling to create separation inside the arc. Weak explosion and a negative wingspan are concerning from a translatability standpoint, and he doesn't offer much versatility for games when his jump shot isn't falling.
But over the last month, Riley has still looked more confident and decisive in terms of shooting and using his dribble to make plays for himself and teammates.
Some teams will see upside in a 6'8" scoring wing. Others may see a lengthy NBA-ready timetable and bust potential."
If the draft fell this way for the Hawks, they would need to be patient with both players. Essengue is one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire draft, with athleticism and length that could fit with the Hawks and how they are building their team. However, as Wasserman noted, the offensive game, particularly the three-point shooting, are going to be a work in progress. The good thing is that the Hawks G-League team, the College Park Skyhawks, has done a great job of developing players. Mouhamed Gueye, Jalen Johnson, and Vit Krejci are just some of the success stories for the Hawks in terms of development.
