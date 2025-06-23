2025 NBA Mock Draft: Who Do The Hawks Select In The First Major Mock Since The End of The NBA Finals?
The 2024-2025 NBA season officially came to a close last night with the Oklahoma City Thunder winning the championship over the Indiana Pacers. Unlike other major sports, the offseason is literally around the corner in the NBA, and we have already seen major moves being made. The Orlando Magic traded for Desmond Bane, and yesterday, the Houston Rockets made a big move to acquire Kevin Durant from Phoenix. There is sure to be more on the way, and the 2025 NBA Draft is two days away.
While the No. 1 pick of the draft is already set in stone, there are questions throughout the rest of the lottery, and one of the most interesting teams to watch on draft night is going to be the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks got some lottery luck by landing the No. 13 pick courtesy of the Sacramento Kings, and they have the No. 22 pick courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hawks have a chance to add some valuable players to their roster in three weeks.
Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and the two new hires to the front office, Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie.
In the latest mock from ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony, the Hawks are making two interesting picks that fill needs:
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento)
Egor Demin, PG/SG, BYU
Freshman | TS%: 51.3
Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 199
Standing reach: 8-9½ | Wingspan: 6-10¼
"Demin is another player who has been tough for teams to pin down his landing spot, having worked out for the vast majority of teams inside the top 20. Teams believe he's a candidate for Toronto, Portland, Chicago, and also a sleeper target for Brooklyn, but it's possible he slips past that -- at which point there's a best-available case for a team such as the Hawks to simply take a swing.
Holding this pick and No. 22, the Hawks have the ability to move around in the draft, but are in position to go best-available and pair the picks positionally if they stay put. Other players tied to Atlanta include Carter Bryant, and most of the bigs in this range, including Beringer, Murray-Boyles and others.
At his size, Demin's potential versatility as a perimeter playmaker stands out in the context of this class. The development of his jumper, something he has worked to showcase in private, is one of the more pivotal swing skills for any prospect."
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Danny Wolf, PF, Michigan
Junior | TS%: 56.6
Height without shoes: 6-10½ | Weight: 251
Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-2¼
"Wolf has one of the wider ranges in the first round, with interest from several teams in the back half of the lottery, as well as several potential landing spots in the top 20, including Memphis, Minnesota and Brooklyn.
The uncertainty around where he winds up is due in part to a range of potential trade scenarios that could take place, but also the fact that Wolf's uncommon mix of size and skill set has been a polarizing evaluation for many around the NBA. His playmaking ability in the frontcourt could be a fit in Atlanta should he fall here, although there appears to be a growing chance he doesn't make it all the way to this spot."
These two picks make sense for needs that the Hawks have on their roster, though they are passing on some players that I like more at those spots. Demin is a talented passer, but his shooting is a concern.
It feels like the Hawks are going to take a big man in this draft, though it should be noted they don't have to and could fill the spots behind Onyeka Okongwu with veteran players. Atlanta has been linked to a few big men in this draft, from Asa Newell, Khaman Maluach, Derik Queen, and Joan Beringer, and it would not be a surprise if the Hawks select one. Wolf has defensive concerns, but he is a dribble-pass-shoot big who could really give the Hawks' offense a boost off the bench.
There are going to be plenty of rumors and intel coming out over the next couple of days. What the Hawks' new look front office decides to do Wednesday is anyone's guess, and anything might be on the table.