Report: Atlanta Hawks Workout Villanova Guard Mark Armstrong
The NBA Draft Lottery is on the horizon and for a lot of teams, they are beginning their NBA draft preparations already. One of those teams is the Atlanta Hawks, who lost in the play-in tournament to the Chicago Bulls and will be waiting for the lottery results for the first time since 2020. Atlanta is No. 10 in the pre-draft lottery position with a 13.9% chance to move into the top four of the draft and a 3% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.
The pre-draft process is ramping up, with teams hosting players for visits and according to Adam Zagoria at NJ.com, Atlanta worked out former Villanova guard Mark Armstrong on Monday.
Last season for the Wildcats, Armstrong averaged 8.4 PPG, 2.4 APG, and 2.3 RPG. He shot 42% from the field and 28.2% from three. In the latest mock draft on ESPN.com, Armstrong was not included in either round of the draft.
I think this would be an undrafted free agent signing for the Hawks. If Atlanta only has one pick in the entire draft and while they could get back in and get a second rounder if they really wanted to take Armstrong, I think this would be an undrafted free agent player who could play with the Hawks in Summer League after the draft.
For the Atlanta Hawks, they are going to be in the NBA Draft Lottery for the first time since the 2020 NBA Draft, where they picked Onyeka Okongwu at No. 6 overall. The Hawks have never won the NBA Draft Lottery and have only picked in the top four of the draft four times (2018, 2007, 2005, 2001). The only two drafts in which they have moved up more than one projected lottery spot were in 2001 and 1985. The NBA Draft lottery has not always been kind to the Atlanta Hawks, but they are hoping they can move into the top four of this draft, even if this is not considered to be a strong draft.
Here are the teams involved in this year's NBA Draft Lottery, along with their odds of getting the No. 1 overall pick:
- Detroit Pistons: 14%
- Washington Wizards: 14%
- Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%
- Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%
- San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%
- Toronto Raptors: 9.0%
- Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%
- Utah Jazz: 6.0%
- Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets): 4.5%
- Atlanta Hawks: 3.0%
- Chicago Bulls: 2.0%
- Houston Rockets: 1.5%
- Sacramento Kings: 0.8%
- Golden State Warriors: 0.7%