2025 NBA Draft Profile- How Does Georgetown Center Thomas Sorber Fit With Atlanta?

The Atlanta Hawks have been in headlines this summer for making moves within the front office and trying to figure out what direction they want to go in with all-star point guard Trae Young. As of now, the Hawks have hired Bryson Graham, GM of the New Orlean Pelicans and 76ers Exec Peter Dinwiddie to senior front office roles. Based on these hires, it is unclear in which direction they would like to head in with the team but they will likely continue to build with Trae Young and some of the young pieces on the roster.
There have been reports that the Hawks will likely trade up in the NBA Draft and are showing strong interest in Khaman Maluach. Our own Jackson Caudell covered the story. Let's take a look at his thoughts on the reports and some of the reports of other teams in the mix from NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein:
"Yesterday, Rafael Barlowe reported that the Hawks "are reportedly actively exploring ways to move up in the draft...with strong, strong interest in Khaman Maluach", There seems to be more smoke to this idea. Today, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported that the Hawks have indeed been exploring ways to move up and while they did not name Malauach, it seems the Hawks are indeed targeting a big man"
"We wrote yesterday that any word of Atlanta looking to package picks Nos. 13 and 22 to move up into the first round hadn't reached us yet.
Well ...
Since publishing those words, various sources have indicated that they do believe the Hawks will fall right in line with Oklahoma City, Orlando and Brooklyn as teams with multiple picks in the mid-to-late first round exploring various avenues to move up the draft board.
Rival teams have projected the Hawks as targeting big men with whatever draft slots they ultimately operate from. After years of dangling Clint Capela on the trade block, Capela is finally expected to depart Atlanta via free agency this season, sources say. So the Hawks appear poised to have an opening for a center."
While the Hawks haven't been confirmed to make a trade up to select Maluach, the Hawks will be looking to depart from veteran center Clint Capela and drafting a young center in this years draft, and that could be Thomas Sorber out of Georgetown.
Let's take a look at Sorber's strengths and weaknesses:
Strengths:
Thomas Sorber has a well-developed frame at 6-foot-10 and wingspan over seven feet and is a skillful post player who can score well on the inside. With his size, Sorber can finish efficiently as he shot 53.2% from the field and can use his body and strength well to get good positioning in the post area. Defensively, Sorber can protect the rim well, as he averaged two blocks per game this season, and he can play in single coverage well, as he averaged 1.5 steals per game this season and doesn't go for pump fakes or fouls often. Sorber finished the year averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, and they shot the ball solidly from the free-throw line at 72.4%. For his size and position, Sorber has demonstrated the ability to pass the ball effectively and make good decisions when double-teamed, as well as getting down the court with the potential to have the offense built around him. These attributes could be particularly beneficial in the NBA, where he is still growing physically and as a player. Sorber also possesses a high motor on both ends of the court, showcasing his overall ability to be a complete player at the NBA level, and he is just 19 years old. Doing all this as a teenager in the Big East Conference says a lot. It gives him the advantage over his competition, who are coming in older with most of their overall abilities likely being set.
Weaknesses:
While Sorber has proven that he can score inside at a efficient rate, the main concern about him is that at 6-foot-10 he struggles with his athleticism and being able to finish in traffic at the basket. Sorber struggles with switching onto quicker players, and his ability to guard on the pick-and-roll is a bit questionable at times as he struggles with perimeter defense recovery. On offense, he lacks the ability to create for himself, and lacks consistency when shooting from three point range or from inside. These issues lead to Sorber struggling with running the pick-and-roll in certain situations if needed to pop out for a jumper and is likely to struggle with defenses that create pressure.
Overall:
The Hawks' addition of Sorber could work in terms of his and the team's size advantage, as well as his ability to defend with a high motor, which is something the Hawks strive for. Sorber's efficiency on offense and ability to draw double teams can create matchup problems for opposing teams and free up some scoring opportunities on offense for this Young Hawks team, which could help them build confidence as the season continues and the ability to rely on Trae Young to set him up without needing the ball in his hands to contribute. The problem with drafting Sorber to the Hawks, however, is the fact he can struggle with pressured defenses and isn't very athletic when finishing at the rim, which will become a factor in the pick-and-roll with Trae Young, who likes to toss alley-oops to his big men or find them on quick passes inside with traffic. These problems could also continue on the defensive side of the ball when Sorber would switch onto quicker ball handlers and hedge on the perimeter, leading to easy baskets. Sorber would also need to work on his shooting with the Hawks, as they struggled with consistency last season. However, on the flip side, Sorber is only 19, so his game has a lot of upside for the future, and the Hawks could use that on their roster.
