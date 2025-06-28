2025 NBA Free Agency Rumors: Hawks Get Bold Prediction To Land Two Of The Top Available Free Agents
The next phase of the NBA offseason is on the way now that the NBA Draft has officially ended.
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy week, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if it opts to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
Two players the Hawks have been linked with in rumors have been Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome. Both players appear to be cap casualties this year for their respective teams. Minnesota re-signed Naz Reid to a big contract last night and are likely to re-sign Julius Randle as well. That leaves Alexander-Walker as the odd man out and he is not going to have a shortage of suitors. He makes plenty of sense in Atlanta as a 3-and-D guard who can continue to help the Hawks improve on that end of the floor while being a shooting threat with Trae Young.
Jerome was one of the best bench players in the NBA this past season and one of the best shooters in the NBA. With the trade for Lonzo Ball and the re-signing of sharpshooter Sam Merrill, Jerome appears unlikely to come back. t
In an offseason article, ESPN's Bobby Marks said that two moves he would make if he were the Hawks would be to sign both Jerome and Alexander-Walker:
Moves I would make: "In two separate transactions, use part of the non-tax midlevel exception to sign Jerome to a three-year, $35 million contract. The Hawks then use part of their $13.1 million trade exception and acquire Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade from Minnesota. As part of the trade, Atlanta sends two future seconds."
Both players would be huge boosts to the Hawks bench next season. Jerome would give them a backup ball handler and shooter behind Trae Young and he is good enough (not great) on defense so that he might be able to play alongside Young in certain lineups for some stretches. Alexander-Walker is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and is a career 36% three-point shooter.
This is not the first time that Alexander-Walker has been linked to the Hawks.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted the Hawks to add Alexander-Walker this summer:
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Prior: No. 11
2024-25 Salary: $4.3 million
Rights: Full Bird
"Alexander-Walker may be the most attainable, still young (almost 27), unrestricted free-agent 3-and-D wing on the market.
Minnesota has a hefty payroll before deciding on potential free agents Julius Randle and Naz Reid. It may not have a long-term solution at point guard.
Competing executives may want to test the Timberwolves' appetite for another hefty deal, gambling that Minnesota trusts Terrence Shannon Jr. (24) to handle that responsibility at a cheaper price.
Also, because he's unrestricted, Alexander-Walker has a say in where he goes, though few teams have the kind of money he might have gotten in a looser offseason."
Prediction: The Hawks steal him away with a full NTMLE offer.
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) saves a ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
This move would make plenty of sense for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is a very good defender and a career 36% three-point shooter. He would instantly become a top bench option for the Hawks and if Atlanta is able to bring back Caris LeVert, find two good options for center depth, and make two solid draft picks, this team suddenly becomes one of the deepest teams in the Eastern Conference. Keep an eye out for the Hawks and Alexander-Walker this offseason.