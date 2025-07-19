In his first 5 seasons, Trae Young:



• Led his team to the ECF

• Led the league in Points scored

• Led the league in Assists TWICE

• Is a 2x All-Star

• Made All-NBA in 2022

• Averaged 25+ PPG the past 4 years

• Has averaged over 8 AST/Game each year.

