Asa Newell is Making His Case: A Rising Force in Hawks Summer League Play

Asa Newell's week thus far:



MIA: 8 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

PHX: 18 pts, 11 reb, 4-5 3FG

HOU: 14 pts, 6 reb

MEM: 14 pts, 8 reb, 2 blk, 2 stl



51.3 FG%, 42.9 3FG%, looked right at home on defense, esp. when switching