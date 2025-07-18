Asa Newell is Making His Case: A Rising Force in Hawks Summer League Play
In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Hawks made an impressive trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to move back 10 spots and acquire an unprotected 2026 1st round pick (most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee) and Georgia forward Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick, and he has been nothing short of sensational so far. In four games, Newell averaged 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds on 51% shooting from the field and 42% shooting from three-point range, while being a reliable force on both ends of the court. He was consistently in highlight reels on social media for his replay-worthy defensive stops and electrifying dunks.
While Newell hasn't been in hype conversations since he was drafted compared to his peers, he has still stepped up to the plate and produced at a high level for the Hawks. Once the NBA season gets underway, he could be in the conversation for being a potential steal in the draft. What stands out most to me about Newell's game is his motor on both ends of the court, as he is active on both the offensive and defensive glass. Offensively, he can score from behind the three-point arc and inside.
Newell has gotten the attention of Hawks Summer League head coach Bryan Bailey for his consistent play and his three point shooting:
"He’s got a good looking stroke, we encourage him to shoot those shots and he doesn’t hesitate, especially when he has different guys on him, he’s in space and he’s capable of making those shots.”
Newell also gave his thoughts on how well he has been playing in the Summer League and how he's worked on improving his shot this since March Madness ended:
"I’ve been in the gym a lot working on my feet, my release, my timing, everything was clicking so I just have confidence in my shot."
"It was just watching film and talking to myself about the things I need to take to the next game, it was a bunch of jitters first game, Friday was my first game since March Madness. It’s just getting back into the routine.”
Based on the performances Newell put forth this summer, it's time to start looking more into the future in terms of his roster fit, role with the team in training camp, and his potential upside in terms of running pick-and-roll as well as becoming a potential threat as a two-way power forward.
I liked what I saw from Newell and how he could be a nice compliment to the Hawks bench lineup based on his ability to space the floor, only concern I would have is his free throw shooting but that can grow through practice on his shooting mechanics, however, him being a constant rim threat running the fast break or pick-and-roll with Trae Young will be fun to watch. His upside as a two-way player is exceptionally high, as he is very active on both ends of the court, especially on the defensive glass, and can switch positions defensively. Additionally, he can be an efficient scorer on offense.
In training camp, Newell should look to learn from the veterans as much as possible and continue to round out his game. Even though some people believe Summer League doesn't mean much, it is still a great way to make a statement, and Newell has taken clear advantage of it. Newell, as a result of his impactful performances, has turned himself into a fan favorite and has made it clear that he belongs.