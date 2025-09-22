Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Set to Rally More Than 5,000 Volunteers for Fifth Million Meal Pack
On Saturday, September 27th, the Hawks and State Farm® will bring together more than 5,000 volunteers at the award-winning State Farm Arena for this year’s Million Meal Pack initiative. This event marks the fifth Million Meal Pack from the two organizations and continues to stand as the Hawks’ largest service initiative of the year, assembling one million meals in a single day.
The meals packed will have a direct impact in local Atlanta communities as they will be distributed throughout the metro area with the operational support of U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization with innovative programs designed to help feed people struggling with food insecurity. According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, one in seven Georgians are food insecure, including one in five children.
The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm are partnering for the fifth Million Meal Pack this Saturday, September 27th. Individuals, families, community groups, churches, Greek life organizations and many more will come together at State Farm Arena to help pack one million meals that will benefit the community. With the support of U.S. Hunger, organizations throughout the Atlanta area will receive meals, including Atlanta Community Food Bank, Hosea Helps, Midwest Food Bank, Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta and Sweetwater Mission. After volunteers are done with their meal packing shift, they are invited to participate in an exclusive volunteer-only celebration on State Farm Drive that will include games, refreshments, music and fun.
Previously, the Hawks and State Farm hosted four Million Meal Pack events, in 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2019. In those four years, the two organizations have rallied more than 21,000 volunteers packing more than 4.1 million meals.
So who will be there?
rma Bantista, Corporate Responsibility & Diversity & Inclusion Director, State Farm
Roscoe Dash, Hip-Hop Artist
Duke Deuce, Hip-Hop Artist
Bryan Erckenbrack, Area Vice President, State Farm
Chef G. Garvin, Chief Culinary Officer, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
Jimmy Gillispie, Vice President of Agency/Sales, State Farm
Jarvis George, Social Media Influencer, Hawks Creator’s Collective
Kaliii, Hip-Hop Artist
Steve Koonin, Chief Executive Officer, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
Terence Means, Corporate Responsibility Manager, State Farm
Alexis Roe, Vice President of Community Impact, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
B Simone, Actress and Comedian
Kelli Taylor, Vice President of Agency/Sales, State Farm
Ayo & Teo, Hip-Hop Artists
Matt Westmoreland, City Councilmember
Rick Whitted, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Hunger
Dominique Wilkins, Hawks Legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer
Hawks Entertainment (Flight Crew and Harry the Hawk)
Volunteers