Hawks at Pistons Preview
Scouting Report
Sorry for the lack of content over the last 48 hours. Your boy was on his honeymoon in Miami, doing his best Rick Ross impersonation (Ugh!). What did I miss? I heard something about Trae Young destroying the Knicks once again.
Anyhoo, tonight the Hawks are back at it on the road against the Pistons. If you'll remember, these two teams played just 16 days ago, and the Pistons stole the game in overtime. Since that game, the Hawks are 5-3 (without John Collins).
On the flip side, the Pistons have lost 6 of their last 7 games and are polishing off a nice tank job. The Hawks have given people no reason to believe in them this year, but I'm of the belief they have finally turned it on for good.
That may not equate another deep playoff run like last year, but this team seems more locked in than ever. And unfortunately for the Pistons, that means they're going to catch the wrath of the Hawks tonight.
Injury Report
The Pistons list Chris Smith (left knee sprain), Isaiah Livers (concussion), Frank Jackson (back spasms), Hamidou Diallo (left finger sprain as out). The Hawks just played last night, so no official injury report yet. But we know John Collins (finger/foot) is out.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 5.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 227.5. Like I wrote earlier, I'm confident that the Hawks take this game with ease. They're building momentum just in time for the Play-In games.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Icon Edition (red) uniforms, while the Pistons wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
