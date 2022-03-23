Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Game Day Preview

The Pistons (19-53) host the Hawks (36-36).

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks at Pistons Preview

Scouting Report

Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

Sorry for the lack of content over the last 48 hours. Your boy was on his honeymoon in Miami, doing his best Rick Ross impersonation (Ugh!). What did I miss? I heard something about Trae Young destroying the Knicks once again.

Anyhoo, tonight the Hawks are back at it on the road against the Pistons. If you'll remember, these two teams played just 16 days ago, and the Pistons stole the game in overtime. Since that game, the Hawks are 5-3 (without John Collins).

On the flip side, the Pistons have lost 6 of their last 7 games and are polishing off a nice tank job. The Hawks have given people no reason to believe in them this year, but I'm of the belief they have finally turned it on for good. 

That may not equate another deep playoff run like last year, but this team seems more locked in than ever. And unfortunately for the Pistons, that means they're going to catch the wrath of the Hawks tonight.

Injury Report

Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons list Chris Smith (left knee sprain), Isaiah Livers (concussion), Frank Jackson (back spasms), Hamidou Diallo (left finger sprain as out). The Hawks just played last night, so no official injury report yet. But we know John Collins (finger/foot) is out. 

Odds

Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 5.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 227.5. Like I wrote earlier, I'm confident that the Hawks take this game with ease. They're building momentum just in time for the Play-In games.

Uniforms

Uniforms for the game between the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks on March 23, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Icon Edition (red) uniforms, while the Pistons wear their Association Edition (white) uniforms.

Television, Streaming

Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks for an open man during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Pistons Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

