Sorry for the lack of content over the last 48 hours. Your boy was on his honeymoon in Miami, doing his best Rick Ross impersonation (Ugh!). What did I miss? I heard something about Trae Young destroying the Knicks once again.

Anyhoo, tonight the Hawks are back at it on the road against the Pistons. If you'll remember, these two teams played just 16 days ago, and the Pistons stole the game in overtime. Since that game, the Hawks are 5-3 (without John Collins).

On the flip side, the Pistons have lost 6 of their last 7 games and are polishing off a nice tank job. The Hawks have given people no reason to believe in them this year, but I'm of the belief they have finally turned it on for good.

That may not equate another deep playoff run like last year, but this team seems more locked in than ever. And unfortunately for the Pistons, that means they're going to catch the wrath of the Hawks tonight.