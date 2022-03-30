Despite being born in Lubbock, Texas, Trae Young is a certified legend in the state of Oklahoma. As a kid, Rayford Young took his namesake to countless Thunder games dreaming of one day playing on that very court. The Norman North product followed Interstate 35 to Oklahoma University, and well, the rest is history.

Young is undoubtedly excited about his annual trip to Oklahoma City. He's already posted about it on his Instagram story. While there is sure to be plenty of fanfare and love, make no mistake, this game has the potential to be a trap for the Hawks.

As I wrote yesterday in the updated postseason outlook, the Hawks have a pivotal stretch of their season coming up - Cleveland, Brooklyn, then Toronto. But before they face those contenders, they must take care of business against a shorthanded Thunder team tonight.

On Monday night, it was announced that Shai Gilgeuous-Alexander (ankle) and Josh Giddey (hip) were the latest players to get shut down for the season in OKC. The Thunder are about to add yet another high draft pick to their war chest of assets.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have won two straight, which put them above .500 for the first time since early December. With the Hawks dealing with injuries (more on that below), head coach Nate McMillan is forced into expanding his rotation more than he would prefer. Don't be surprised if we see more funky lineups from the Hawks tonight.