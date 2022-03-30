Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Thunder (22-53) host the Hawks (38-37).

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Game Day Scouting Report

Scouting Report

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Despite being born in Lubbock, Texas, Trae Young is a certified legend in the state of Oklahoma. As a kid, Rayford Young took his namesake to countless Thunder games dreaming of one day playing on that very court. The Norman North product followed Interstate 35 to Oklahoma University, and well, the rest is history.

Young is undoubtedly excited about his annual trip to Oklahoma City. He's already posted about it on his Instagram story. While there is sure to be plenty of fanfare and love, make no mistake, this game has the potential to be a trap for the Hawks.

As I wrote yesterday in the updated postseason outlook, the Hawks have a pivotal stretch of their season coming up - Cleveland, Brooklyn, then Toronto. But before they face those contenders, they must take care of business against a shorthanded Thunder team tonight.

On Monday night, it was announced that Shai Gilgeuous-Alexander (ankle) and Josh Giddey (hip) were the latest players to get shut down for the season in OKC. The Thunder are about to add yet another high draft pick to their war chest of assets.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have won two straight, which put them above .500 for the first time since early December. With the Hawks dealing with injuries (more on that below), head coach Nate McMillan is forced into expanding his rotation more than he would prefer. Don't be surprised if we see more funky lineups from the Hawks tonight.

Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 12.5-point favorites and the over/under is 229.5 points. The Thunder have officially shut down several key players, so this game should be a layup for the Hawks, right? Right?

Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 118-109.

The Thunder list Tre Man (hamstring) as questionable. While Darius Bazley, Lu Dort, Derrick Favors, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala, Kenrich Williams are all out.

The Hawks list Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness), and Jalen Johnson (concussion evaluation) as questionable. John Collins (finger sprain/right foot strain) and Skylar Mays are out.

Uniforms

Uniforms for the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks on March 30, 2022.

Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Pacers wear their Icon Edition (blue) uniforms.

Television, Streaming

Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks with the media after a win over the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Thunder Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

