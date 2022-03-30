Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder Preview
Game Day Scouting Report
Scouting Report
Despite being born in Lubbock, Texas, Trae Young is a certified legend in the state of Oklahoma. As a kid, Rayford Young took his namesake to countless Thunder games dreaming of one day playing on that very court. The Norman North product followed Interstate 35 to Oklahoma University, and well, the rest is history.
Young is undoubtedly excited about his annual trip to Oklahoma City. He's already posted about it on his Instagram story. While there is sure to be plenty of fanfare and love, make no mistake, this game has the potential to be a trap for the Hawks.
As I wrote yesterday in the updated postseason outlook, the Hawks have a pivotal stretch of their season coming up - Cleveland, Brooklyn, then Toronto. But before they face those contenders, they must take care of business against a shorthanded Thunder team tonight.
On Monday night, it was announced that Shai Gilgeuous-Alexander (ankle) and Josh Giddey (hip) were the latest players to get shut down for the season in OKC. The Thunder are about to add yet another high draft pick to their war chest of assets.
Meanwhile, the Hawks have won two straight, which put them above .500 for the first time since early December. With the Hawks dealing with injuries (more on that below), head coach Nate McMillan is forced into expanding his rotation more than he would prefer. Don't be surprised if we see more funky lineups from the Hawks tonight.
Odds
SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 12.5-point favorites and the over/under is 229.5 points. The Thunder have officially shut down several key players, so this game should be a layup for the Hawks, right? Right?
Injury Report
The Thunder list Tre Man (hamstring) as questionable. While Darius Bazley, Lu Dort, Derrick Favors, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala, Kenrich Williams are all out.
The Hawks list Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness), and Jalen Johnson (concussion evaluation) as questionable. John Collins (finger sprain/right foot strain) and Skylar Mays are out.
Uniforms
Thanks to NBA LockerVision, we know what each team will be wearing so you can plan your gear accordingly. The Hawks will wear their Statement Edition (black) uniforms, while the Pacers wear their Icon Edition (blue) uniforms.
Television, Streaming
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Thunder Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
Recommended For You
Hawks Playoff Chances On the Rise
Clint Capela Felt Hawks Roster Lacked Excitement