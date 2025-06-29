Atlanta Hawks Free Agency and Offseason Tracker: Live Updates, News, Rumors and More
The next phase of the NBA offseason is on the way now that the NBA Draft has officially ended. NBA free agency is set to begin tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET and teams can start negotiating with players that are not on their team.
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy start to the offseason, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done, though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if it opts to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
Will Atlanta use their trade exception? Will they bring back Caris LeVert or Larry Nance? When does Trae Young's extension get signed? What Dyson Daniels extension? Will Atlanta choose to pick up Dominick Barlow's team option? Those are just some of the questions awaiting the Hawks as free agency begins.
Stay up to date with the latest Hawks news right here!
2025 Atlanta Hawks Free Agency and Offseason Tracker
9:30 a.m. ET: The Atlanta Hawks have tendered two-way qualifying offers to Jacob Toppin and Keaton Wallace.
Both Toppin and Wallace will now be restricted free agents on July 1.