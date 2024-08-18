Atlanta Hawks News: National Analyst Ranks the Hawks Offseason Towards the Bottom of the League
The NBA offseason has entered its quiet period. With the Summer Olympics now over and Team USA taking gold, the NBA released its 2024-2025 schedule and now the countdown is on until training camp starts and the season gets closer. It is a good time to look at how each team did this offseason and how they stack up in their respective conferences and around the league?
The Hawks are a team that has some different opinions about them and what they did this offseason. Atlanta won the Draft Lottery and then selected French Forward Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick and they traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks. They then traded Liddell to Phoenix for David Roddy. The Hawks navigated trade rumors surrounding Trae Young and now have an interesting team that is better suited to maximize his skill set and improve the Hawks's two biggest weaknesses from last year, which were size and defense.
However when it came to ranking team's offseason's in The Athletic's David Aldridge, he ranked the Hawks offseason as the 25th best in the NBA. Here was the criteria that Aldridge used and what he had to say about the Hawks:
"The rankings are based on one question: How much better is a team going into next season than it was at the end of last season?
At least Atlanta replenished some of the draft capital it expended in acquiring Murray from the Spurs in 2022 by getting back two future firsts and multiple depth players from the Pels. But the main thing is still the main thing: Where is this team going with Trae Young as its franchise player? Winning the lottery and taking Risacher provided an unexpected offseason bonus, but even that was tainted by Alex Sarr's unwillingness to work out with Atlanta before the draft. Ice Trae is still just 26, in his prime and with another two years on his deal before his player option arrives. You can't go full-tank mode as long as he's on the roster; he's too talented. But this feels like a franchise spinning its wheels."
I would argue that Atalnta has gotten better this season while also admitting they are not a Finals contender. Getting Risacher and Daniels should improve the defense and be better fits with Trae Young. Jalen Johnson and Oneyka Okongwu are candidates to take a leap forward this year, not to mention that Bogdan Bogdanovic, Larry Nance, Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter give the Hawks depth and versatility that they did not have last year.
Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale gave a reason why the Hawks should not be overlooked this season and he mentioned their lineup versatility:
"Pinpointing an exact direction for the Atlanta Hawks remains somewhat difficult.
They have Trae Young and don't control their own first-round pick again until 2029, so they have every incentive to #goforit. At the same time, the roster is set up to rely on a handful of developmental prospects, including No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels and, to some extent, Kobe Bufkin (backup point guard minutes seem wide open).
This says nothing of guys like Onyeka Okongwu and the extension-eligible Jalen Johnson. Both are more known quantities. Neither, though, is a finished product.
It all adds up to a team with immediate expectations that could incur (plenty of) growing pains. Sign me up for it all—provided head coach Quin Snyder capitalizes on the lineup versatility at his disposal.
Okongwu, Johnson and Larry Nance Jr. permit the Hawks to downsize without actually shrinking how they operate. Risacher has fantastic size, at 6'9", and should be extremely plug-and-play on the offensive end thanks to his transition guile and half-court darting. De'Andre Hunter offers another 6'8" body and improved his shot diet last season. David Roddy is 6'4" but plays like he's 6'9", for both better and worse.
Here's hoping Atlanta gets super creative around Young. Personally, I'm pining to see him alongside Daniels, Johnson, Risacher and Nance. Floor-spacing could get tight, in which case Hunter could be plugged into one of the other spots. But the defensive intensity and malleability would be entertaining as hell."
The Hawks have not had the NBA's best offseason, but I think they have improved in certain areas and have a team that makes more sense. Let's see if that leads to more wins.