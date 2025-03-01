All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Sets Career Milestone in First Quarter Against the Thunder

Young reached 4,500 career assists tonight in the first quarter against the NBA's best defense, the Oklahoma City Thunder

Jackson Caudell

Feb 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and guard Caris LeVert (3) discuss strategy against the Miami Heat in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and guard Caris LeVert (3) discuss strategy against the Miami Heat in the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was not a great first quarter for the Hawks tonight against the Thunder, but there was one significant highlight. Near the end of the quarter, Hawks star point guard Trae Young dished out his fourth assist of the night, which just happened to be career assist No. 4,500 for Young. Young currently owns the most assists and made three-pointers in franchise history, while ranking fourth in made free throws, sixth in total points and 10th in made field goals.

The Thunder opened the game on a 15-4 before Quin Snyder used a timeout to try and get his group together. The Thunder's defense, which is the best in the NBA by a good margin, held the Hawks to 2-7 from the field in the first few minutes as they raced out to the lead. The Hawks responded with a 7-2 run out of the timeout, but that was not enough. Oklahoma City responded and they were getting a lot of help due to the Hawks turning the ball over.

Atlanta ended up turning the ball over seven times in the first quarter, and that combined with them going 2-7 from three, the Hawks found themselves trailing by 17 after the first quarter. The Thunder were shooting 62% from the field and 59% (7-12) from three, while the Hawks were only 44% from the field and 29% from three.

Related Links

Hawks vs Thunder: Game Preview, Injury Report, Odds, And Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game

NBA Analyst Uses This One Word To Describe The Atlanta Hawks Heading Into The Final Month

NBA Trade Rumors: Analyst Names Top Three Offseason Trade Targets For The Atlanta Hawks

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News