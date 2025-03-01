Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Sets Career Milestone in First Quarter Against the Thunder
It was not a great first quarter for the Hawks tonight against the Thunder, but there was one significant highlight. Near the end of the quarter, Hawks star point guard Trae Young dished out his fourth assist of the night, which just happened to be career assist No. 4,500 for Young. Young currently owns the most assists and made three-pointers in franchise history, while ranking fourth in made free throws, sixth in total points and 10th in made field goals.
The Thunder opened the game on a 15-4 before Quin Snyder used a timeout to try and get his group together. The Thunder's defense, which is the best in the NBA by a good margin, held the Hawks to 2-7 from the field in the first few minutes as they raced out to the lead. The Hawks responded with a 7-2 run out of the timeout, but that was not enough. Oklahoma City responded and they were getting a lot of help due to the Hawks turning the ball over.
Atlanta ended up turning the ball over seven times in the first quarter, and that combined with them going 2-7 from three, the Hawks found themselves trailing by 17 after the first quarter. The Thunder were shooting 62% from the field and 59% (7-12) from three, while the Hawks were only 44% from the field and 29% from three.
