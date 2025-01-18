Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Updated Injury Report for Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are back on the road tonight to face the Boston Celtics, their second game in Boston this season and they are hoping to do something that not many teams do, which is beat the Celtics twice at home. Because they are on the second night of a back-to-back (they defeated Orlando at home last night), Boston had not released their injury report until just now.
It could be a potentially very short-handed Celtics team tonight in Boston. Al Horford (Left Big Toe Sprain), Kristaps Porzingis (Left PTT Return From Injury Management), and Jayson Tatum (Left Shoulder Strain) are all questionable for Boston tonight.
The Hawks injury report has not changed. Trae Young (right rib contusion) and De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) are both probable while Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) is questionable. Zaccharie Risacher is out, along with Larry Nance, Kobe Bufkin, and Cody Zeller.
Our own Rohan Raman gave an in-depth preview of the game:
"Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 6th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 19th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 22nd in turnovers, and 6th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points per 100 possessions, 19th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 25th in field goal percentage allowed, 29th in three-point attempts allowed, and 30th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Boston takes a lot of threes without making many mistakes. The Celtics are 5th in PPG, 18th in FG%, 1st in three point attempts, 15th in 3P%, 21st in free throw attempts, 9th in rebounding, and 1st in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Boston is 3rd in points per 100 possessions, 7th in effective field goal percentage, 1st in turnover percentage, 16th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 21st in free throw rate.
If Jalen Johnson can play, he is going to be a critical matchup on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, one matchup that is very interesting is the Vit Krejci - Tatum matchup. Krejci played Tatum very well last year and it gives Atlanta an interesting look if they can find success with that again.
DeAndre Hunter returning will be massive for the Hawks' bench. He's struggled with consistency as of late, but he's been one of the best shooters and most consistent offensive options for the Hawks throughout most of the year. However, he should have some help with more consistent minutes from Wallace and Plowden. Both have made compeling cases for larger roles.
One area of this game which should be hotly contested is the rebounding battle. Atlanta has consistently been a very strong rebounding team and it's played a massive role in their victories. It'll be interesting to see if that can continue against Boston."
