Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks: Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Tonight's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are back in action tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks lost last night at home to the Portland Trail Blazers and now they must go on the road for a back-to-back against a team that is just starting to get healthy (somewhat). Dallas is hoping to get Anthony Davis back tonight and he is listed as probable for tonight's game. Mavs center Dereck Lively is questionable for the game tonight and if he and Davis are both back, they will provide a tough duo for the Hawks to beat. Both teams are hoping to improve their standing in their respective conferences with just a handful of games to go and tonight would go a long way in doing that.
The Hawks were beaten up on the glass last night vs Portland and had a poor three-point shooting night. Can they turn those things around tonight vs Dallas?
It was an ugly night for the Hawks on offense, shooting 44% from the field and 22% (7-32) from three, as well as committing 19 turnovers, of which Portland scored 23 points. While the three-point shooting and the turnovers were a big problem, the rebounding was arguably the biggest reason the Hawks lost. Portland outrebounded the Hawks 54-45, including 19 offensive rebounds for the Blazers. Portland shot the ball 11 more times than the Hawks and hit six more threes as well. When you lose the possession battle and the three-point battle, it almost guarantees a loss.
Trae Young scored 29 points (7-20 shooting) and handed out 15 assists. Dyson Daniels had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals. No other Hawk had more than 13 points. It was a rough night for Zaccharie Risacher, who scored just nine points one game after setting his career high against Milwaukee. The Hawks' bench was mostly non-existent tonight, as none of Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Vit Krejci, Terance Mann, or Dominick Barlow were particularly effective.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Mavericks are 3.5 point favorites against the Hawks tonight and the total is set at 240.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
While Dallas has sputtered since the Luka Doncic trade and are possibly going to fall out of the play-in Tournament altogether, they could provide problems for the Hawks tonight. Davis is going to be the best player on the floor and teams with size are going to give the Hawks problems. Portland beat the Hawks badly on the glass last night and Atlanta allowed a season-high in second chance points. Davis and Lively pose big problems for the Hawks and their lack of size and Atlanta is going to need a better night shooting the three, particularly from Zaccharie Risacher, Caris LeVert, and Georges Niang and all struggled last night. Dallas has their own issues, but I think they have advantages over the Hawks and get the win.
Final Score: Mavs 126, Hawks 122 (Dallas -3.5 and Over)
Additional Links
Dyson Daniels Or Cade Cunningham For MIP? Zach Lowe Says, "Nobody Has Made A Bigger Leap Than Dyson."
Hawks Fall to Blazers As Portland Gets Big Nights From Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija
Another Award For The Great Barrier Thief: Dyson Daniels Named Defensive Player of the Month For March