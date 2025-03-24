Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Official Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are on a three-game winning streak and have a chance to not only extend that streak tomorrow night vs the Houston Rockets, but they have a chance to be .500 for the first time since January. Atlanta is 7-3 in their last ten games and playing well, but the Rockets will be a big test. The Rockets were recently on a nine-game winning streak and have surged to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. Ahead of the game tomorrow night, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Larry Nance, Clint Capela, and Keaton Wallace remain out. There were not big changes to the Hawks typical injury report and they should have their full allotment of players tomorrow night vs one of the league's top defenses.
Over the last ten games, the Atlanta Hawks offense ranks 7th in offensive rating (120.3), 7th in rebounding percentage (51.3%), 7th in effective field goal percentage (57.1%), 7th in true shooting percentage (60.4%), and 8th in pace. Trae Young is spearheading this offense, averaging 27.8 PPG and 10.9 APG, but Onyeka Okongwu (15.4 PPG and 10.9 RPG), Zaccharie Risacher (14.2 PPG on 39% from three), and Caris LeVert (14.7 PPG on 49% shooting) have all been playing well during the last ten games. LeVert continues to be a second ball-handling option for the Hawks in crunch-time/fourth-quarter situations and Okongwu is getting better and is not getting enough attention. Tomorrow's game against the Rockets will be tough, but the Hawks did just carve up a very good Golden State Warriors defense.
Additional Links
Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard Says That Dyson Daniels Should Be The DPOY Over Warriors Draymond Green
Is The Atlanta Hawks Offense Starting To Peak At The Right Time Or Is It A Product Of Their Schedule?
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Select French Prospect With Upside and Elite Shooter From Duke